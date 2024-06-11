NEET-UG 2024: SC refuses to stay counselling process amid 'grace marks' row

The Supreme Court has posted the case for hearing on July 8. (Photo: Shutterstock)

NEET aspirants stage protest

The court’s remarks followed as scores of NEET aspirants have staged protests across the country, alleging paper leak and other irregularities observed in this year’s NEET results.

Besides, paper leak, alleged irregularities in awarding of grace marks to about 1,500 students is also a major concern of many students as well as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra state governments.

How many NEET students got grace marks?

The inflation of marks for 1,543 students from six centres who “lost time during exams” has resulted in an unprecedented 67 candidates achieving a perfect score of 720 out of 720. The issue has further raised eyebrows as six of these toppers emerged from the same centre in Haryana’s Jhajjar.

NEET 2024 grace marks under panel review

The NTA has denied any irregularities, however, said that the grace marks in question will be reviewed by a four member panel set up by the Centre.

“The awarding of grace marks has not impacted the qualifying criteria of the exam and the review of results of the affected candidates will not impact the admission process,” Subodh Kumar Singh, the director general of the NTA, said in a press conference on Saturday.

The committee will submit the recommendations within a week and the results of these students might be revised, he added.

Physics Wallah CEO approaches SC

A separate plea has also been filed in the top court by Alakh Pandey, CEO of the educational platform Physics Wallah over the grace marks row. “Our Public Interest Litigation will be listed tomorrow. It is regarding the paper leak as well as the grace marks, the transparencies of NTA and everything else,” Pandey told reporters after today’s hearing.

A total of two million students registered for the exam, out of which 1.1 million candidates qualified.