Home / Education / News / AP PGECET 2025 answer key out today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; details here

AP PGECET 2025 answer key out today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; details here

Andhra University has released the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 answer key today at 4 pm. Candidates can check it at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET

Online education

AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key out

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2025) today, June 11, 2025, at 4 PM. 
 
The answer key will be released on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET,  on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP PGECET 2025 answer key: How to raise objections?

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit their objections until 3:00 PM on June 17, 2025. A fee of ₹50 per objection will be applicable. To file objections, candidates need to log in using their registered mobile number and password on the official portal.  ALSO READ: NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon
 

How to check and download the AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key:
  • Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET
  • On the home page, check for the “AP PGECET 2025 Answer Key” link.
  • Enter your login credentials
  • Once you click on the ‘Submit’ button, the answer key will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

About the AP PGECET 2025 exam

The AP PGECET 2025 was conducted in computer-based mode from June 6 to 8 across 18 centres in Andhra Pradesh. The entrance test is held for admissions into MTech, MPharm, and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes in AICTE-approved engineering and pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2025–26.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

