Delhi govt approves ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools

The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta, approved an ordinance on regulating school fees on Tuesday.
Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government sanctioned the ordinance during its eighth cabinet meeting.
This ordinance is based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
Officials announced that the ordinance establishes a structured system for overseeing private school fees, addressing parental concerns about arbitrary increases and unclear fee structures.
"The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through the Lt Governor. This is a day of happiness for parents whose children study in private schools. It will take the form of a law.", announced Sood.
Key details
The ordinance proposes a new three-tier mechanism for Delhi, including school-level fee regulation committees, district-level appellate bodies, and a state-level revision committee to manage disputes and appeals.
The ordinance prevents schools from penalizing students for unpaid fees. This includes actions such as removing students from school records, withholding exam results, or causing public humiliation.
Officials anticipate that this measure will benefit students and parents across Delhi's 1,677 private schools, promoting fair, inclusive, and transparent operations within educational institutions.
The BJP-led state government had initially planned to introduce this reform during the second part of the Delhi Assembly's Budget session, which was scheduled for May 13-14, but was postponed.
Education Minister Ashish Sood had earlier said that the Delhi Government will bring an ordinance to implement the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
Sood stated earlier, "This has greatly upset those who have supported the school mafia for the past 27 years."