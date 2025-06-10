Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Delhi govt approves ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools

Delhi govt approves ordinance to regulate fees charged by schools

Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that the BJP government sanctioned the ordinance during its eighth cabinet meeting

school, gate, delhi school, bomb threat

The ordinance prevents schools from penalizing students for unpaid fees. This includes actions such as removing students from school records, withholding exam results, or causing public humiliation. (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta, approved an ordinance on regulating school fees on Tuesday.
 
Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government sanctioned the ordinance during its eighth cabinet meeting.
 
This ordinance is based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
 
Officials announced that the ordinance establishes a structured system for overseeing private school fees, addressing parental concerns about arbitrary increases and unclear fee structures.
 
"The ordinance will be sent for presidential assent through the Lt Governor. This is a day of happiness for parents whose children study in private schools. It will take the form of a law.", announced Sood.
 

Also Read

National Achievement Survey 2017,government aided school,New Delhi,language, math, environmental science,South, central Delhi students, schools, Delhi schools,learning outcomes

LIVE news updates: Delhi cabinet gives nod to ordinance on regulation of school fees

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Ex-Delhi CM Atishi detained during protest against Kalkaji camp demolition

Modi, Narendra Modi

India saw rapid changes across sectors in 11 years: PM Narendra Modi

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Bangladesh protester found on Bengal voter list, BJP-TMC trade blows

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

BJP plans on planting 7 million trees in Delhi, says CM Rekha Gupta

Key details

The ordinance proposes a new three-tier mechanism for Delhi, including school-level fee regulation committees, district-level appellate bodies, and a state-level revision committee to manage disputes and appeals.   
The ordinance prevents schools from penalizing students for unpaid fees. This includes actions such as removing students from school records, withholding exam results, or causing public humiliation.
 
Officials anticipate that this measure will benefit students and parents across Delhi's 1,677 private schools, promoting fair, inclusive, and transparent operations within educational institutions.
 
The BJP-led state government had initially planned to introduce this reform during the second part of the Delhi Assembly's Budget session, which was scheduled for May 13-14, but was postponed.
 
Education Minister Ashish Sood had earlier said that the Delhi Government will bring an ordinance to implement the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
 
Sood stated earlier, "This has greatly upset those who have supported the school mafia for the past 27 years."
 

More From This Section

UPSC

UPSC CSE Prelims results 2025 to be out soon: Here's when & where to check

TS Inter supplementary result 2025

TS Inter supplementary result 2025 to be out soon at official website

Students, Education, Study, Student

Kerala HSCAP plus one second allotment result list 2025 released on website

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

IGNOU July 2025 admissions registration begins; check eligibility and dates

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2025: Result declared at official website; check here

Topics : BJP Delhi Schools

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon