Home / Education / News / Maharashtra FYCJ Class 11 merit list to be released today: How to check

Maharashtra FYCJ Class 11 merit list to be released today: How to check

The Maharashtra Department of School Education and Sports will release the final merit list for FYJC Class 11 admissions 2025 today, June 11

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list to be out soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Maharashtra FYCJ Class 11 merit list: The Maharashtra Department of School Education and Sports is set to release the general final merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, June 11. Students who have registered for the Class 11 admission process can check the final list on the official portal — mahafyjcadmissions.in.
 
According to the official schedule, admissions under the Zero Round Quota, including Management, In-house, and Minority categories, will take place from June 12 to June 14. The preparation for the Common Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 merit list will begin on June 17. The seat allotment results for CAP Round 1 will be announced on June 26, and students allotted seats in this round must confirm their admissions between June 27 and July 3. The list of vacant seats for CAP Round 2 will be released on July 5.
 

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list: Available seats

This year, over 9,281 junior colleges offering courses in Arts, Commerce, and Science are participating in the FYJC admission process, with more than 20 lakh seats available for Class 11 students. 

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list Date: 

Maharashtra merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, June 11.

How to check and download the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list?

Here are the steps to download the Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list:
  • Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in
  • Click on the link titled ‘Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 General Merit List’
  • On the login page, enter your credentials as required
  • The final merit list will be displayed on the screen
Download and print the FYJC 2025 Final Merit List for future reference.

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final merit list: Important dates

Event/Activity Date(s)
Submission of objections or correction requests via student login June 7 – June 9, 2025
Grievance redressal by Deputy Directors of Education  
Finalization of grievance redressal by authorities  
Final general merit list publication June 11, 2025
Zero-round quota admission process June 12 – June 14, 2025
Preparation of merit list for CAP Round 1 June 17, 2025
Display of Junior College Allotment for CAP Round 1 June 26, 2025
Admission of students to allotted junior colleges June 27 – July 3, 2025
Display of vacancy list for Regular Round 2 July 7, 2025
 

Topics : Maharashtra FYJC Merit List Student Admissions

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

