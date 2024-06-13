Assam CEE 2024: Results to be released today at astu.ac.in, check details

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) results will be released on June 18 by Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU). The results of those who took the Assam CEE can be found on the ASTU website at astu.ac.in.

On June 2, the Assam CEE was held. The examination is being conducted to enable admissions into the engineering colleges of Assam's first semester of B.Tech. programs for the academic years 2024-2025.

Assam CEE 2024: Steps to download

• Visit the official ASTU website at astu.ac.in

• Press on the CEE 2024 rank card link on the homepage

• On the designated spaces, enter login credentials i.e. application number and password

• Submit and avail the Assam CEE 2024 result rank card

• View and download the result

• Take a printout of the same for future use.

Assam CEE 2024: Details to check

When you download your Assam CEE 2024 result, make sure to verify the following details:

• Candidate’s name

• Photograph

• Cutoff marks

• Marks obtained

• Roll number

• Qualifying status

Assam CEE Results 2024: Tie-Breaking Process

In case of a tie in scores, ASTU will apply the following tie-breaking models:

• Marks got in the entrance test.

• Total Class 12 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) score

• In English, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry as an overall aggregate.

• Each college's merit list will be created independently.

• The Chairman of the selection committee will choose applicants in view of various rules.

Assam CEE Results: Category-Wise Cutoffs

Based on previous years’ data, the anticipated cutoffs for Assam CEE 2024 are as follows:

• Children of Government Employees (CGE): 99 to 90

• General: 76 to 72

• Retired Defence Personnel (RDP): 49 to 47

• Other Backward Classes (OBC): 77 to 70

• Scheduled Castes (SC): 61 to 57

• Scheduled Tribes (ST): 41 to 40.

What after the Assam CEE 2024 exam?

The Assam CEE 2024 provisional answer key will be made available on the official website following the exam's conclusion. The students will be able to raise objections to the answer key once it is made available.

After processing and taking into account the objections, the examination officials will deliver the final answer key and the Assam CEE 2024 result. Following the results, qualified candidates will be eligible for the DTE Assam CEE counselling process.

All about the Assam CEE

The Combined Entrance Exam is the full form of the CEE exam. The CEE Assam is held by Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) to select qualified applicants for the university's first-year B.Tech programs.

The Assam CEE 2024 exam will last three hours and test the candidate's ability based on Physics, Chemistry, and Math questions.