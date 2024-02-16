SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 has been released by the State Bank of India and candidates who cleared the prelims exam can appear for phase II and download their admit card from the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in.

Candidates can download their SBI Clerk mains call letter from the official website using their registration number and password.

The State Bank of India recruitment drive aims to fill 8773 vacancies for Junior Associates and the mains examination is scheduled to take place from February 25 and March 4, 2024. The SBI released the prelims results on January 15 with the admit card for the Mains.

The SBI Clerk Mains Exams will include four sections - English, General/Financial Awareness, Reasoning ability and computer, and Quantitative Aptitude.





The SBI Clerk Mains Exams will include four sections - English, General/Financial Awareness, Reasoning ability and computer, and Quantitative Aptitude.





Except for English, all other exam sections will have 50 questions. English will include only 40 questions. The duration of the Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer is 45 minutes while for English and General Awareness it is 35 minutes.

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Cards 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download SBI Clerk Admit Cards 2024:

First, visit the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in

Once you enter the homepage, you will see the careers option.

On the careers page, check for the latest announcement link at the right-top corner.

On the dropdown menu, check for the "Recruitment of Junior Associates" option and click on it.

Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Once you successfully enter your credentials, a main admit card will be displayed on your screen.

You can download the SBI Clerk Admit Cards 2024 for future reference.

Currently, SBI has released only admit cards and announced the exam date. As per reports, the complete exam schedule is expected to be released in due course of time.