Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: State Bank of India released the admit card for the SBI Clerk Mains 2024 exams, candidates who cleared the prelims exam can appear for the phase II exam

SBI

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 has been released by the State Bank of India and candidates who cleared the prelims exam can appear for phase II and download their admit card from the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in.

Candidates can download their SBI Clerk mains call letter from the official website using their registration number and password. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The State Bank of India recruitment drive aims to fill 8773 vacancies for Junior Associates and the mains examination is scheduled to take place from February 25 and March 4, 2024. The SBI released the prelims results on January 15 with the admit card for the Mains. 

The SBI Clerk Mains Exams will include four sections - English, General/Financial Awareness, Reasoning ability and computer, and Quantitative Aptitude. 

Except for English, all other exam sections will have 50 questions. English will include only 40 questions. The duration of the Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer is 45 minutes while for English and General Awareness it is 35 minutes.

How to download SBI Clerk Admit Cards 2024?

  • Here are the simple steps to check and download SBI Clerk Admit Cards 2024:
  • First, visit the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in
  • Once you enter the homepage, you will see the careers option.
  • On the careers page, check for the latest announcement link at the right-top corner.
  • On the dropdown menu, check for the "Recruitment of Junior Associates" option and click on it.
  • Enter your roll number or registration number and date of birth.
  • Once you successfully enter your credentials, a main admit card will be displayed on your screen.
  • You can download the SBI Clerk Admit Cards 2024 for future reference.
Currently, SBI has released only admit cards and announced the exam date. As per reports, the complete exam schedule is expected to be released in due course of time.

Also Read

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: All you need to know before appearing for exam

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 announced at sbi.co.in, details inside

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 board exams started, check instructions

Indian students turning away from British universities, shows data

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

ICAR IARI Technician recruitment 2023: Here's how to check and download

Topics : sbi Indian education Entrance Exams Bank Exam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon