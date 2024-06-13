Goa SSC 2024: Supplementary schedule out on official website at gbshse.in

The dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary exam in 2024 have been announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The official announcement states that the Goa SSC 2024 supplementary exam will take place from June 18 to June 28.

To be granted entry to the exam centre, students are required to bring their Goa SSC supplementary 2024 admit card. Those who were unable to pass the exam have been given the opportunity to take the Goa SSC 2024 supplementary exam to raise their scores.

Additionally, the Goa SSC 2024 supplementary seating arrangement has been published by the GBSHSE. Goa Class 10th supplementary seat arrangement information can be found on the official website at gbshse.in.

Goa SSC 2024 Supplementary: Exam timings





Read More:Top proven exam preparation strategies for acing exams and reducing stress Except for a few subjects, the Goa SSC 2024 supplementary exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should make it a point to arrive at the exam location by 1:00 pm. Disqualification will occur if you arrive more than 30 minutes late to the examination.

Goa SSC 2024: Result overview and passing marks

Students are expected to get 33 per cent marks in each subject, and overall, to pass the Goa SSC 2024 examination. The Goa SSC 2024 pass percentage was 92.38.

In Goa SSC 2024, 18,914 students took the test, and 17,473 of those students passed. Mangueshi had the highest passing rate of 97.96%, according to Goa SSC 2024 statistics, while Quepem had the lowest.

Goa SSC 2024: Supplementary Timetable

1. 18 June

• 2 pm to 5 pm- First Language (English, Marathi, Urdu)

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Second Language (Functional English, Functional Marathi)

2. 19 June

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Second Language (Hindi)

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Second Language (Hindi-Sanskrit, Hindi Arabic)



3. 20 June

• 2 pm to 4 pm- Tailoring and Cutting

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Third Language (English, Konkani, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Arabic, French, Portuguese)

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Third Language (Functional English, Functional Marathi, Functional Konkani, Functional Portuguese)

4. 21 June

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Social Science Paper 1

• 2 pm to 5 pm- History and Political Science

5. 22 June

• 2 pm to 3:30 pm- Social Science Paper 2

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Geography and Economics (CWSN)

6. 24 June

• 2 pm to 5 pm- General Science (CSWN)

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Science

• 2 pm to 4 pm- Data Processing (CWSN)

7. 25 June

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Mathematics Level 1

8. 26 June

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Mathematics Level 2

• 2 pm to 5 pm- Mathematics (CWSN)

9. 27 June

• 2 pm to 3:30 pm- Automobile, IT, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Telecommunication, Logistics, Tourism and Hospitality, Electronics, Agriculture, Plumbing, Health Care, Banking and Finance

• 2 pm to 3:30 pm- Astronomy

10. 28 June

• 2 pm to 4 pm- Pre-vocational subjects (Electronics, Cookery, Garment Cutting, Food Processing, Bakery, Horticulture, Fine arts).