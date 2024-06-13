Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Goa SSC 2024: Supplementary schedule out on official website at gbshse.in

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary exam dates were announced by the GBSHSE in 2024. Candidates who are interested can view the schedule on the official website at gbshe.in

Results, Exam results

Goa SSC 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary exam in 2024 have been announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The official announcement states that the Goa SSC 2024 supplementary exam will take place from June 18 to June 28. 
To be granted entry to the exam centre, students are required to bring their Goa SSC supplementary 2024 admit card. Those who were unable to pass the exam have been given the opportunity to take the Goa SSC 2024 supplementary exam to raise their scores. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Additionally, the Goa SSC 2024 supplementary seating arrangement has been published by the GBSHSE. Goa Class 10th supplementary seat arrangement information can be found on the official website at gbshse.in.

Goa SSC 2024 Supplementary: Exam timings

Except for a few subjects, the Goa SSC 2024 supplementary exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should make it a point to arrive at the exam location by 1:00 pm. Disqualification will occur if you arrive more than 30 minutes late to the examination.

Read More:Top proven exam preparation strategies for acing exams and reducing stress

Goa SSC 2024: Result overview and passing marks

Students are expected to get 33 per cent marks in each subject, and overall, to pass the Goa SSC 2024 examination. The Goa SSC 2024 pass percentage was 92.38. 
In Goa SSC 2024, 18,914 students took the test, and 17,473 of those students passed. Mangueshi had the highest passing rate of 97.96%, according to Goa SSC 2024 statistics, while Quepem had the lowest.

Goa SSC 2024: Supplementary Timetable

    1. 18 June
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- First Language (English, Marathi, Urdu)      
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Second Language (Functional English, Functional Marathi)

2. 19 June
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Second Language (Hindi)      
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Second Language (Hindi-Sanskrit, Hindi Arabic)
 
3. 20 June
    • 2 pm to 4 pm- Tailoring and Cutting      
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Third Language (English, Konkani, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Kannada, Arabic, French, Portuguese)      
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Third Language (Functional English, Functional Marathi, Functional Konkani, Functional Portuguese)

4. 21 June
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Social Science Paper 1
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- History and Political Science

5. 22 June
    • 2 pm to 3:30 pm- Social Science Paper 2      
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Geography and Economics (CWSN)

6. 24 June
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- General Science (CSWN)
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Science      
    • 2 pm to 4 pm- Data Processing (CWSN)

7. 25 June
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Mathematics Level 1

8. 26 June
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Mathematics Level 2      
    • 2 pm to 5 pm- Mathematics (CWSN)
      
9. 27 June
    • 2 pm to 3:30 pm- Automobile, IT, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Telecommunication, Logistics, Tourism and Hospitality, Electronics, Agriculture, Plumbing, Health Care, Banking and Finance      
    • 2 pm to 3:30 pm- Astronomy

10. 28 June
    • 2 pm to 4 pm- Pre-vocational subjects (Electronics, Cookery, Garment Cutting, Food Processing, Bakery, Horticulture, Fine arts). 

Topics : Goa board result SSC result SSC exam board exams education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon