MICAT Phase 2 result 2024 announced at mica.ac.in, details inside

The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad officially announced the Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) 2 result today, Monday, 19 February 2024. The individuals who showed up for the MICAT II test on the planned date can download the result from the official site i.e. mica.ac.in.

The result contains the scores and the individual details of the applicants. The candidates have been patiently waiting for the MICAT 2 results to be announced so they could look at their marks. They can finally access the MICAT result 2024 on the site at mica.ac.in. All recent updates from the institute are available online for the people who need to take a look at them. Candidates who are concerned are urged to download their results promptly.

MICAT Phase 2 result 2024: Steps to check

• Go to the official website at mica.ac.in.

• Give your login details like the User ID and Password in the provided space.

• The MICAT result 2024 for phase 2 will showcase on your device, afterwards, you can fill in the login details.

• Go through the scores and tap on the download option.

• Save a hard copy of the MICAT 2 result for later.

MICAT Phase 2 result 2024: Essentials

On January 27, the MICAT phase 2 exam was held. Following the test, the answer key has been announced. The applicants have been given an opportunity to mention an objection on the answer key, following which the final answer key and result were delivered. The final key and result is accessible to download at mica.ac.in.

The shortlisted applicants will be announced today, on February 19. The GE and PI merit lists will be announced independently for Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangalore. The last merit lists will be declared after the GE and PI.

MICAT Phase 2: Overview

MICAT full form is MICA Ahmedabad Admission Test. MICAT 2024 is the compulsory entry test for admission to PGDM-C and PGDM 2024-26 programs at MICA Ahmedabad. This is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be held for selection of PGDM-C and PGDM 2024-2026 groups.