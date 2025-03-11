Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 19,838 posts from Mar 18

In accordance with Advt. No. 01/2025, the CSBC is seeking online applications for the Constable posts in the Bihar Police. Candidates can apply from Mar 18 to April 18, 2025 at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment | Photo: PTI

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Big opportunity for job seekers! The Bihar State Police Department has announced a massive recruitment drive for constables, offering a total of 19,838 positions. The Bihar Police Constable Recruitment (BPSC) 2025 application process kicks off on March 18 and runs until April 18, 2025—marking a golden chance for aspiring candidates to join the force.  ALSO READ: TSPSC Group 2 results releasing today at tspsc.gov.in; here's how to check
 
At a press conference held Tuesday at the Bihar Police Headquarters in Patna, Jitendra Kumar, the Chairman of the Central Selection Board for Constable Recruitment, made the announcement. To make sure that qualified applicants are chosen, Kumar disclosed that the hiring procedure will involve both a written and a physical test. 

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025: Recruitment drive 

This hiring campaign follows the conclusion of the 21,391 constable positions selection procedure, the results of which may be announced by the end of March or the beginning of April 2025. By hiring around 20,000 more people, the Bihar Police hopes to strengthen its staff even more with the new announcement. 6,717 positions are specifically designated for female candidates. 

2025 Bihar Police Constable: Application Process

Through the Bihar Police Recruitment Board's official website, interested candidates can submit an online application. The official advertisement will be released on Tuesday and will include comprehensive details on the eligibility requirements, age restriction, educational requirements, and the selection procedure.

Bihar Police Constable: Selection Process

There will be two primary phases to the hiring process:
 
    • Written Exam: To evaluate the candidates' skills and knowledge.
    • Physical Test: To assess endurance and physical fitness, which are essential for a constable's job.
 
Candidates are encouraged to stay updated of the official notification and diligently prepare for the selection process as the application window is about to open. Applicants can visit the Bihar Police Recruitment Board's official website for more information.

Bihar Police Constable 2025: Eligibility Criteria

    • Age Limit: 18 to 25 years for unreserved category candidates. The upper age limit for reserved categories is relaxed; read detailed notification for more details.
 
    • Educational Qualification: The applicants must have passed 10+2. 

Bihar Police Constable 2025: Application Fee

In contrast to Rs 675 for all other categories, applicants from the Bihar State, female candidates, transgender candidates, and SC/ST candidates must pay Rs 180 as application fee for the examination. 

Bihar Police Vacancy 2025: Recruitment  PDF Download:

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Download PDF
   

 

 

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

