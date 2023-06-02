close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google introduces new 'Reading practice' feature for Play Books, Kids Space

Tech giant Google has introduced a new 'Reading practice' feature for its Play Books Android application and Kids Space, which will help new readers independently improve their vocabulary

IANS San Francisco
Google passkeys

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google has introduced a new 'Reading practice' feature for its Play Books Android application and Kids Space, which will help new readers independently improve their vocabulary and comprehension skills.

Now available in the US, the new feature will highlight the text as the user reads out loud, tracking where they are in the book and helping them to focus on the next word, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

If the user gets stuck on how to pronounce a word, they can tap it to hear what it sounds like.

Also, the new feature provides a child-friendly definition of a word, if the user wants to learn more about the word.

"At the end of the page, they'll have the option to practice any words they skipped or mispronounced," the company said.

The tech giant further mentioned that users can use the "Reading practice" filter in Google Play Books to narrow down their store or library searches to ebooks that offer Reading practice.

Also Read

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Upcoming Android 14 likely to change share sheet in supported devices

Google to expand gaming service 'Play Games' on PC to more regions

Google to bring new features to old versions of Android operating system

Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

83% Indians would delegate as much work as possible to AI: Microsoft report

ChatGPT maker OpenAI nears record 1 bn unique users monthly: Report

Web3, Metaverse to be a $200 billion market in India by 2030: Report

WhatsApp's new security centre page to be available in 10 Indian languages

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Reading

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Google introduces new 'Reading practice' feature for Play Books, Kids Space

Google passkeys
1 min read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

armed drone
2 min read

83% Indians would delegate as much work as possible to AI: Microsoft report

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

Most Popular

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

India employees ready to delegate more work to AI: Microsoft report

AI
4 min read

Google to shut 3rd-party Notes, Lists integration on Assistant app

Google passkeys
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon