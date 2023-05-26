PSEB 10th results 2023 announced: Here's how to check and download





More than 3 lakh students appeared for PSEB class 10th exams that were held between March 24 to April 20, 2023. All the exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

The PSEB result is expected to be announced by the PSEB chairman. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 10th result today, May 26. Students who appeared for the exams can check their PSEB 10th result from the official website pseb.ac.in at 11.30 am.More than 3 lakh students appeared for PSEB class 10th exams that were held between March 24 to April 20, 2023. All the exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.



All the students need to keep their admit card in hand at the time of checking their results as they need to use their roll number to check their results. How to check and download PSEB class 10th result 2023? Here is the easy step to check and download PSEB 10th result 2023: All the students need to keep their admit card in hand at the time of checking their results as they need to use their roll number to check their results.



Step 2: Check for the Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in your login details and click on submit button.

Step 4: Once you successfully enter your login details, your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: You can download and take a printout of your PSEB class 10th result for future reference. How to check your PSEB 10th result 2023 on Digilocker? PSEB also shares class 10th results through Digilocker, students can check their results on Digilocker also. Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.Step 2: Check for the Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link and click on it.Step 3: Fill in your login details and click on submit button.Step 4: Once you successfully enter your login details, your result will be displayed on your screen.Step 5: You can download and take a printout of your PSEB class 10th result for future reference.

Also Read PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 soon at pseb.ac.in, details inside BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result PSEB Class 10 exam 2023 begins today. Check details, patterns, instructions CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website Slipping on numbers? Experts suggest how to get over maths phobia UK to disallow some international students from bringing families UBSE announced UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023, here's how to check WBCHSE announced class 12th exam results yesterday, here's how to download IIT Madras launches 15 CoEs to empower higher educational institutions