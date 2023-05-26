close

PSEB 10th results 2023 announced: Here's how to check and download

Punjab Board will release PSEB class 10th result today at 11.30 am. Students can check and download their 10th board result at pseb.ac.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Results, Exam results

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 10th result today, May 26. Students who appeared for the exams can check their PSEB 10th result from the official website pseb.ac.in at 11.30 am.

More than 3 lakh students appeared for PSEB class 10th exams that were held between March 24 to April 20, 2023. All the exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

The PSEB result is expected to be announced by the PSEB chairman.

All the students need to keep their admit card in hand at the time of checking their results as they need to use their roll number to check their results.

How to check and download PSEB class 10th result 2023?

Here is the easy step to check and download PSEB 10th result 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: Check for the Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link and click on it.
Step 3: Fill in your login details and click on submit button.
Step 4: Once you successfully enter your login details, your result will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5: You can download and take a printout of your PSEB class 10th result for future reference.

How to check your PSEB 10th result 2023 on Digilocker?

PSEB also shares class 10th results through Digilocker, students can check their results on Digilocker also.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the official mobile app.
Step 2: Login application with your credentials like your Aadhar card or registered mobile number.
Step 3: Check for the PSEB class 10th result link and click on it.
Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.

Last year's PSEB 10th results

Girls outperformed boys in the PSEB class 10th exams last year. The passing percentage of the boys was 98.83 per cent, while for girls it was 99.35 per cent. The overall pass percentage of PSEB class 10th results the previous year was 97.94 per cent.
Topics : PSEB Class 10 results Punjab board exams

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

