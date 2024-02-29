Canada updates post-graduation work permit regulations; details here

The Canadian government has implemented changes to its Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) regulations for international students, affecting those looking to work in Canada after completing their studies. PGWP may be granted on a temporary basis to international students enrolled from a designated learning institution (DLI) and who wish to remain in Canada to seek employment.

Here are the key updates:

Extended PGWP duration for master's degree graduates

Starting February 15, 2024, graduates from master's degree programmes lasting less than two years (with a minimum duration of eight months) will now be eligible for a three-year PGWP. The length of the work permit is determined by the level and duration of the study programme the student was enrolled in. The expiry date on the international students' passport is also significant, as the length of PGWP depends on whichever comes first.

PGWP duration for other programmes

The length of PGWPs for programmes other than master's degrees will remain aligned with the duration of the study programme, up to a maximum of three years.

Exclusion of curriculum licensing agreement programmes

Students beginning curriculum licensing agreement programmes will no longer be eligible for a PGWP from September 1, 2024, onwards. Meanwhile, special measures for distance learning and PGWP validity have been extended until August 31, 2024.

Restrictions on PGWPs from some provinces

The Canadian government has implemented restrictions on PGWPs from provinces that permit public colleges to license their curriculum for delivery by affiliated private colleges. While current international students enrolled in the PGWP programme can continue to apply if they meet eligibility criteria, new students will not be eligible for a post-graduation work permit.

Processing a PGWP application can take up to 101 days and costs $255 Canadian dollars.

These changes come amid broader reforms in Canada's international education sector, including adjustments to study permit application caps. In 2024, Canada aims to approve 360,000 study permits, reflecting a 35 per cent decrease from the previous year.

