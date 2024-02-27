Sensex (    %)
                        
West Bengal Madhyamik Exam Date 2025 out, check official notification here

West Bengal Madhyamik Exam date has been released by WBBSE in an official notification. The exams are scheduled to take place from February 12 to 24, 2025

student, studying, education, college, kota

Photo: Pexels

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released an official notification regarding the commencement of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2025. The notification talks about the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) which is scheduled to begin from February 12 to 24, 2025.

The notification also mentioned that further details would be shared after the result of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024 and all the stakeholders are requested to prepare accordingly.
The official notification reads, "This is to notify all concerned that the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2025 is scheduled to commence from 12th February, 2025 and will continue till 24th February, 2025."

"Further details regarding the said examination schedule and programme will be notified at the time of the publication of results of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024. We urge all stakeholders to prepare accordingly," the notification added.

Result will be out within 90 days of exams, says the WBBSE president

As per media reports, Pamanuj Ganguly, the president of WBBSE, mentioned that the result of the Madhyamik 2024 board exam will be out within 90 days of the conduct of the exams. Approximately 8.7 lakh students appeared for the class 10 WBBSE board exams this year which was conducted from February 2 to 12, 2024. The board president also mentioned that they are trying to publish the result within the stipulated time, despite the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Last year the board implemented online verification for the 2024 board examination; they also refined the submission process, representing progressive steps in exam administration. The head examiner of the WB Madhyamik examination is to submit marks online directly to enhance the production and expedite the evaluation process. 

How to Check WBBSE Class 10 Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check class 10th Result 2024:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in.
  • Check for the West Bengal class 10th result link and click on it.
  • Next, you have to enter your login credentials.
  • After filing the correct information, your class 10th examination will appear on your screen.
  • You can also download your results for future reference.

Topics : West Bengal Indian education board exams board examinations education

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

