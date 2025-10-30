Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
When will ICAI CA September 2025 results be announced? Details here

When will ICAI CA September 2025 results be announced? Details here

The ICAI has officially declared the result date for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams held in Sept 2025 and candidates can view their scores online at icai.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

ICAI CA September 2025 results Date: The result date for the September 2025 Chartered Accountants (CA) Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The results will be announced on November 3, 2025, according to the notification. 
 
Exam dates for the Foundation course were September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025. There were two groups for the Intermediate exams. Exams for Group 1 were conducted on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, while Group 2 was conducted on September 11, 13, and 15.

ICAI CA September result 2025 timeline 

CA Final and Intermediate exam result 2025: November 3 (2 PM) 
 
CA Foundation exam result 2025: November 3 (5 PM).
 
Along with the CA exam results for each program, the institute also publishes a merit list that includes the names of the top five rank holders.

ICAI CA September result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official websites at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. 
Click CA September scorecard course-wise link i.e, icai.nic.in/caresult 
Fill in the roll number and registration number as the needed login credentials. 
CA course-wise scorecard PDF will display on the screen for download. 
Save the CA Inter/ Foundation/ Final scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

ICAI CA September result 2025: How to download the scorecard?

Go to the official websites at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult
Press on the ICAI CA September scorecard PDF link
Use roll number and registration number as the needed login credentials
ICAI CA September scorecard PDF will be available for download
Save the CA September scorecard PDF and take a hard copy for later use.

ICAI CA Result September 2025: Passing Criteria

To be declared to have passed that group or level of the test, both requirements must be satisfied. To pass a specific group or level of the CA exam, candidates must meet two essential requirements:
First and foremost, they must receive at least 40% in each topic, guaranteeing a fundamental understanding of every area examined.
Second, to be eligible to pass, candidates must receive a minimum cumulative score of 50% in each topic in that group or level.
Subject-wise scores, total scores, and qualifying status will all be included in the ICAI CA results. Depending on the stage they took, qualified candidates will either be eligible for professional registration or the following level of examination. 
To access and obtain their results, candidates need to enter their Registration Number and Roll Number on the official ICAI website. 
 

