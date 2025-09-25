CBSE Board 2026 Exam Date Sheet: In order to give students a head start on their exam preparation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the preliminary date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Exams will take place from February 17 to July 15, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm (or until 12:30 pm for the automotive and painting courses).
The two-board exam system for Class 10 students is a significant innovation that was implemented this year. Its purpose is to alleviate stress and help students who skip or fail topics save their academic year. Over 45 lakh students are anticipated to take the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year, up three lakh from the previous year.
CBSE 2026 Board Exams Admit Card Release Date
As was the case last year, the board is anticipated to release the admit card two weeks before the exams. Class 10 second board exams will start on May 15 and go through May 30, 2026. From 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on June 1, 2026, compartment subject exams will take place.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Timetable: How to check class 10 & 12th exam schedule?
• Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
• Press on CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 tentative timetable available on the home page.
• A new page will be displayed where candidates can view the exam dates.
• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for later need.
Class 10th Board Exams 2026 Timetable and Schedule
Class 12th Board Exams 2026 Timetable and Schedule
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Changes
Beginning with the 2026 academic year, Class 10 students will take two board exams. In order to qualify for Class 10, students who were unable to take or failed the first exam may take the second board exam in the "Essential Repeat" or Compartment category. The second board exams are also open to those who want to improve their marksheet.
Class 10 and 12 will be considered as complete programs, meaning students will be required to pass Class 9 and 10 both to be qualified for the Class 10 board exams. And completing Class 11 is required for the Class 12 board exams. A student will be deemed ineligible for qualification and their result will not be announced if they do not participate in the internal assessment of any of the program's classes.
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Guidelines
• CBSE has made 75 per cent attendance mandatory for showing up in the board examination for both Classes.
• Results of the first board exams will be available on the DigiLocker account of the student for later use to take admission in Class 11.
• Students registered in Sports can show up for the second examination if they are not able to show up for the first one.
• The board will begin evaluating the answer copies of students after 10 days of the exams of a particular subject and be done in 12 days.