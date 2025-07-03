Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE compartment exams 2025: Practical papers to start from July 10

CBSE compartment exams 2025: Practical papers to start from July 10

The dates for the compartment category students' practical exams have been announced by CBSE on their official website at cbse.gov.in. The dates of these exams are July 10-15, 2025

CBSE Board Compartment Exams 2025

CBSE Board Compartment Exams 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The practical exams for the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment/ supplementary exams will be administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) between July 10 to 15. The exam rules for students and schools to administer the practical exams were published by the board on July 2, on the official website at cbse.gov.in. 
 
The Class 12 compartment examinations will be conducted in a single day on July 15, while the CBSE Class 10 compartment exams will be administered from July 15 to July 22. This session is exclusively for students who have been put in the Repeat in Practical (RP) or Repeat in Both (RB) categories in any subject, according to the official announcement.
 

CBSE Board Compartment Exams 2025: Important dates 

    • Report to their schools or examination centers with admit card- July 7, 2025
 
    • Class 10, 12 practical supplementary exams dates- From July 10 to July 15, 2025
 
    • Class 12 compartment exams date- July 15, 2025 (single day)

Also Read

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held twice yearly from 2026 in Feb, May

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

CBSE compartment exams 2025 schedule out: Check dates, process and more

Exam results

Rajasthan RBSE board 12th results 2025 to be announced today at 5 pm

CBSE

CBSE 10, 12 revaluation, re-counting, re-verification 2025-complete process

Savi Jain: Meet 17 years old CBSE Class 12th Topper 2025

Savi Jain tops CBSE Class 12 with 499 marks, aims to serve nation, join IAS

 
    • CBSE Class 10 compartment exam dates- July 15 to July 22. 

CBSE Board Compartment Exams 2025: Practical Exams?

    • Class 12 Students:
 
Only those who are designated as Repeat in Practical (RP) will show up for the practical exam during the additional timetable. Their prior theoretical marks will be kept and applied going forward.
 
    • Class 10 Students:
 
Both theory and practical exams must be taken by students who are classified as 'Repeat in Theory and Practical' Both (RB). A student will receive pro-rata internal marks depending on their performance in theory on the supplementary exam if they were absent for the Internal assessment during the main exam. There will not be a new internal evaluation.

CBSE Compartment Practical Exam 2025: Venue Details 

Important information regarding the location of the 2025 compartment practical exams has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The location is determined by the type of candidate, according to the recent circular. 
 
The CBSE practical exams for ordinary students will take place in their educational institutions. Private applicants must, however, show up for the practical exam at the same centres as their theory exams. To ensure fairness and transparency, CBSE's Regional Offices will appoint external examiners for the Class 12 practical exams. In the meantime, the relevant exam centers or institutions will choose internal examiners.
 
The circular said, “In case in any examination centre/school, the facility for practical exams in a particular subject(s) is not available, the concerned Regional Office may make necessary arrangements for conducting practical examination in that subject(s) in a nearby examination centre/school".

CBSE Compartment Practical Exam 2025: Upload of scorecard

On the day of the exam, all schools and exam centres are required by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to upload the results of the practical exam. The marks are definitive once they are submitted to the CBSE system and cannot be changed.
 
It has been requested that schools and exam centres create subject-specific lists of applicants and make sure that exam dates are communicated on time. Class 12 external examiners will be chosen by regional offices, which will also supervise exam administration. 
 
They will also be in charge of making sure that the answer books are delivered to the appropriate Regional Offices following the exams and that the marks are uploaded promptly. 
 

More From This Section

JEECUP Counselling 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025: UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allotment result today

Exam results

CUET UG results 2025: NTA to release results tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in

education, students, studying, exams

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025 out at upsssc.gov.in; check details

youngsters

IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now

Results, Exam results

PTET results 2025 released for B.A, B.Ed courses at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Topics : CBSE exam board examinations board exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon