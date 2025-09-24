Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Cabinet clears plan to add 5,023 MBBS, 5,000 PG medical seats across India

Cabinet clears plan to add 5,023 MBBS, 5,000 PG medical seats across India

The initiative will help increase the availability of specialist doctors, introduce new medical specialties, and expand overall medical education capacity

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

The total cost of both schemes is ₹15,034.50 crore for the period 2025-26 to 2028-29. (Photo/Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Phase-III of the centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) for upgrading and strengthening medical colleges and hospitals. The plan aims to increase 5,000 postgraduate (PG) seats and 5,023 undergraduate (MBBS) seats in government medical institutions. Each seat will now have an enhanced cost ceiling of ₹1.50 crore.
 
This initiative will help increase the availability of specialist doctors, introduce new medical specialties, and expand overall medical education capacity in India, strengthening the healthcare system.
 
The total cost of both schemes is ₹15,034.50 crore for the period 2025-26 to 2028-29. The central share is ₹10,303.20 crore, while the state share is ₹4,731.30 crore.   
 
 

Key benefits

 
The expansion schemes will:

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds Telangana's domicile rules for admissions in medical colleges

Doctor, Medical, Health care

NMC directs medical colleges to publish fees, stipend details online

neet

SC to hear pleas seeking transparency in NEET-PG evaluation on August 3

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to hear MBBS student's plea against termination of admission

India-Kazakhstan flag, India Kazakhstan

Mont Vert signs $500 mn deal to build medical university in Kazakhstan

• Improve access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved rural and remote areas
• Leverage existing infrastructure to cost-effectively expand tertiary healthcare
• Ensure a steady supply of specialists in critical medical disciplines
• Promote balanced regional distribution of healthcare resources
 

Expected impact

 
The schemes are expected to deliver several benefits:
• More opportunities for students to pursue medical education in India
• Improved quality of medical education to meet global standards
• Adequate availability of doctors and specialists, positioning India as a destination for affordable healthcare
• Bridging healthcare gaps in underserved rural and remote areas
• Employment generation for doctors, faculty, paramedical staff, researchers, administrators, and support services
• Strengthened health system resilience, contributing to socio-economic development
• Equitable distribution of healthcare infrastructure across states and Union Territories
 
The target is to achieve 5,000 new PG seats and 5,023 new UG seats in government institutions by 2028-29.   
 

The background

 
Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for India’s 1.4 billion people requires a robust healthcare system with sufficient skilled workforce. India has made significant strides in medical education, with 808 medical colleges and a total intake of 1,23,700 MBBS seats, the highest in the world.
 
In the last decade:
• 69,352 MBBS seats were added, marking a growth of 127 per cent
• 43,041 PG seats were added, a growth of 143 per cent
 
Despite this progress, certain regions still require enhanced capacity to meet growing healthcare demand.

More From This Section

RRB NTPC vacancies 2025 out

RRB NTPC vacancies 2025 out: Notification, application date & other details

ICAI India

ICAI CA January 2026 exam timetable out: Check dates, fees and more

The Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan addressing at the launched of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 at National Media Center, in New Delhi on September 23, 2025 | Photo: PIB

Education ministry launches Viksit Bharat Buildathon for school ideas

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025: Apply for 7,565 vacancies on this website

IB ACIO Exam 2025

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 out for phase 1 exam; How to raise objections

Topics : Medical colleges MBBS post graduate medical seats Medical seats BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon