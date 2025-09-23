Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Education ministry launches Viksit Bharat Buildathon for school ideas

The Education Ministry and Atal Innovation Mission launched Viksit Bharat Buildathon to mobilise over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools for innovation and problem-solving

The Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan addressing at the launched of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 at National Media Center, in New Delhi on September 23, 2025 | Photo: PIB

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

The Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Tuesday said it will conduct Viksit Bharat Buildathon, a nationwide initiative to inspire innovation, creativity and problem-solving among school students.
 
Officials said the Buildathon would be the largest-ever school hackathon in India, aiming to mobilise more than one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country to ideate, design and develop prototypes under four themes.
 
“The Buildathon aims to inspire creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth, and engage schools in synchronised innovation,” they added.
 
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the ministry proposes to reach out to all schools in the country with Classes 6 to 12 and encourage students to participate in ideation for a developed India by 2047.
 
 
“The ideation will be based on four themes, namely Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local and Samriddh Bharat,” Pradhan said at a press conference.

The initiative builds on the success of the School Innovation Marathon 2024, which led to programmes such as the Student Innovator Programme (SIP) and Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP), along with patents and start-up ventures from Atal Tinkering Labs.
 
Students will have a window from 23 September to 6 October to register on the Viksit Bharat Buildathon portal.
 
“This will be followed by a preparation period for schools, from 6 to 13 October, during which teachers will guide student teams through the registration process on the portal,” said School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar.
 
He added that students will have to submit their ideas and prototypes on the portal, with the live synchronised innovation event scheduled for 13 October.
 
Students will submit their final entries from 13 to 31 October, which will be evaluated by a panel of experts over a two-month period until 31 December.
 
“The culmination of the Buildathon will be in January 2026 with the announcement of results and the felicitation of the top 1,000 winners,” the Education Ministry said in a statement.

Topics : Education ministry Atal Innovation Mission

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

