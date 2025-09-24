Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / RRB NTPC vacancies 2025 out: Notification, application date & other details

RRB NTPC vacancies 2025 out: Notification, application date & other details

On its official website, the Railway Recruitment Board has posted a brief announcement for 8875 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) positions for 2025-2026

RRB NTPC vacancies 2025 out

RRB NTPC vacancies 2025 Post out

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RRB NTPC vacancies 2025 Notification out: An official brief notice for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025–2026 has been posted on the Railway Recruitment Board's website. There are 8875 openings nationwide that need to be filled as part of the recruitment campaign. Candidates are preparing for NTPC positions in various categories.
 
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release a comprehensive notification under the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) for Graduate and Undergraduate positions, including Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Station Master, and Goods Train Manager, among others.

RRB NTPC 2025: Application Date 

The application window is anticipated to commence somewhere between October and November, with the deadline for applications anticipated to be in late November or early December, despite the notification being released on September 23. Only the official RRB regional websites will be accepted for applications.
 

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancies

5,817 of the open positions are graduate-level, requiring a bachelor's degree from an accredited university. Candidates who have passed Class 12 (10+2) from an accredited board are eligible to apply for the remaining 3,058 positions. 
 
1. Graduate-level positions consist of:

Station Master
Traffic Assistant
Goods Guard
Senior Clerk cum Typist.
 
2. Undergraduate-level posts include:
 
Commercial Clerk
Trains Clerk
Accounts Clerk
Junior Typist.

How to submit the RRB NTPC Application 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbapply.gov.in
Step 2: Make your account, if not already, by pressing on 'Apply' - 'Create an Account'.
Step 3: Now, sign in using your mobile number/email and password by pressing 'Already have an Account'.
Step 4: Enter the application form. 
Step 5: Each candidate is allowed to apply to only one RRB, and only one common ONLINE application should be submitted by a candidate for any or all of the notified positions. 

RRB NTPC 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Graduate-level positions need candidates to be between the ages of 18 and 36. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 33 to be considered for undergraduate positions. Computer-based testing (CBT-1 and CBT-2) is the first step in the hiring process. 
 
Depending on the situation, candidates may next be asked to perform skill, typing, or aptitude tests. Those who meet the requirements will move on to a medical fitness assessment and document verification.

RRB NTPC 2025: Application Fee 

Candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 500. In the meantime, candidates who fall under the SC, ST, PWD, female, or ex-serviceman categories must pay Rs 250. 

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam Pattern 

As a preliminary screening, the first computer-based test (CBT-1) consists of 100 questions that must be answered in 90 minutes. This has 30 questions on mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning, as well as 40 questions on general awareness. 
 
The second exam (CBT-2) has 120 questions, including 50 on general awareness and 35 on mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning. It is designed for particular positions.  
 
There are 120 questions on the second test (CBT-2), which is designed for particular positions. There are 50 questions for general awareness and 35 questions about mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning. There is a 90-minute time limit as well.
 

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

