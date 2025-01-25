Business Standard

3,500 students join IIT-KGP event to promote scientific curiosity: Official

With rigorous evaluation based on originality, feasibility, and real-life applications, the programme provides students an opportunity to interact with esteemed academicians and researchers

IIT Kharagpur Photo: Facebook

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 3,500 students from 1,800 schools across India and several foreign countries participated in 'Young Innovators Programme' (YIP) 2025, an IIT Kharagpur event, and got a chance to see atoms, a spokesperson of the institute said on Saturday.

For the first time in their life, students of classes 8-12 peered through the state-of-the-art high-resolution transmission electron microscope, installed at the Sophisticated Analytical & Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) centre, and saw atoms in all their intricate detail.

The programme was hosted by the Students Branding and Relations Cell, IIT Kharagpur.

"It was a moment that not only sparked their scientific imaginations but also brought wonders of the microscopic world to life," the spokesperson said.

 

Over 3,500 participants from 1,800 schools across diverse regions, including India, Singapore, Denmark, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, took part in the event which spanned three rounds - online submission of project reports, prototypes exhibition and a final presentation - at the Kharagpur campus, he said.

Designed to inspire and cultivate scientific curiosity, the Young Innovators Programme (YIP 2025) is structured to inspire and nurture out-of-the-box thinking among students from classes 8 to 12.

With rigorous evaluation based on originality, feasibility, and real-life applications, the programme provides students an opportunity to interact with esteemed academicians and researchers.

WitBlox, the technical partner for YIP 2025, conducted a robotics workshop and its robotics kits were provided to the participating teams empowering innovators of all ages to explore programming, electronics and mechanics, empowering innovation through hands-on experience.

The Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) at IIT Kharagpur, established by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), provides analytical services in advanced materials to industries, academia, MSMEs and start-ups.

