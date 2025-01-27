Business Standard

UNIRAJ 2025: Admit Card out for UG, PG Semester exam at official website

UNIRAJ 2025: Admit Card out for UG, PG Semester exam at official website

The UNIRAJ has announced the admit cards for the UG and PG Semester Examinations for 2025. Students can now download their hall tickets through the official UNIRAJ website at univraj.org

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

The UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 has been made available by the University of Rajasthan. The hall passes for the UG and PG semester exams are now available. Candidates can check and download their admit card at UNIRAJ's official website at univraj.org, if they plan to take the undergraduate and graduate exams.  
 
Between January and February 2025, the UG and PG Semester I and III exams for a number of programs, including Arts, Science, and Commerce, are planned. The official UNIRAJ website also has the entire exam schedule. 

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: How to Download? 

    • Go to the official UNIRAJ website at univraj.org.
 
    • On the homepage, press on the “Examination” link under the “Students Life” section. 
    • A new page will be displayed, where the admit card link will be showcased.

    • Press on the link for the UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for UG and PG Semester Exams.
    • Fill in the required login details and press “Submit.”
    • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
    • Check the details on the admit card and download it.
    • It is advisable to take a printout for future use.

UNIRAJ: Overview 

Students can enroll in undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and other courses at the University of Rajasthan (UNIRAJ). Through a number of departments and affiliated institutions, RU Jaipur provides courses in subjects including the arts, sciences, management, law, education, humanities, and social sciences, among others. The University of Rajasthan is well-known for its flagship programs, which include BTech and MBA. 
 
Admission to courses at the University of Rajasthan is determined via entrance tests as well as merit. Uniraj accepts a number of entry tests, including PIM-MAT, NEET SS, NEET PG, and URATPG. Through the programs of the Government of Rajasthan, Uniraj also provides scholarships to deserving students. 
 

Topics : Rajasthan University Rajasthan Board rajasthan education

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

