Delhi Government School Admission 2024: Class 6-9 registration starts today

The registration process for admissions in Delhi government schools is being started today, April 8, 2024, by the Directorate of Education (DoE). These cycle 1 admission forms are for students who will take admission to classes 6 to 9 at government schools and the forms will be available on the DoE website, edudel.nic.in at 12 pm and the last date to fill the form is on April 17 at 5 pm.

The DoE mentioned that the admission process is for fresh candidates only (non-plan admissions), and students who are already studying at government and government-aided schools need to visit their schools for transfer or re-admission.

The allotment list will be displayed on April 29 for the first cycle and candidates must submit or verify their documents at the allotted schools between April 3 and May 10.

The DoE also mentioned that the parents/children living in the national capital can apply for admission to classes 6-9 at the government schools under the non-plan scheme.

What are the documents required for admission?

Here are the documents needed to get admission in classes 6-9 in government schools:

Personal details like name, father and mother's name, address and last school details (if any).

Aadhaar Number/ UID of the children.

Bank details are also needed for the child along with the bank's branch and IFSC (desirable)

Applicant's date of birth.

Parent's mobile number.

What is the age limit?

Candidates must fulfil the age criteria as of March 31, 2024:

For class 6 admission, students must be above the age of 10 years and under 12 years.

For class 7, the age must be less than 13 years.

For class 8, the age should be between 12 to 14 years.

For class 9, the age should be between 13 to 15 years.

How to apply for Delhi government school admissions 2024?

First, visit the official website, i.e., edudel.nic.in.

On the homepage, check for the admission registration option.

Register yourself and then log in using credentials.

Fill out the details and upload the relevant documents.

Pay the fees and then click on the submit button.

Download the form and retain a copy for future reference.

The second cycle for non-plan admission will begin in May. The registration will start on May 15, 2024 at 12 pm and it will end on June 15, 2024 at 5 pm.