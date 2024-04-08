Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi Government School Admission 2024: Class 6-9 registration starts today

Delhi Government School Admissions 2024: Registration for classes 6-9 by the Directorate of Education (DoE) begins today. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The registration process for admissions in Delhi government schools is being started today, April 8, 2024, by the Directorate of Education (DoE). These cycle 1 admission forms are for students who will take admission to classes 6 to 9 at government schools and the forms will be available on the DoE website, edudel.nic.in at 12 pm and the last date to fill the form is on April 17 at 5 pm.

The DoE mentioned that the admission process is for fresh candidates only (non-plan admissions), and students who are already studying at government and government-aided schools need to visit their schools for transfer or re-admission.
The allotment list will be displayed on April 29 for the first cycle and candidates must submit or verify their documents at the allotted schools between April 3 and May 10.

The DoE also mentioned that the parents/children living in the national capital can apply for admission to classes 6-9 at the government schools under the non-plan scheme. 

What are the documents required for admission?

Here are the documents needed to get admission in classes 6-9 in government schools:
  • Personal details like name, father and mother's name, address and last school details (if any).
  • Aadhaar Number/ UID of the children.
  • Bank details are also needed for the child along with the bank's branch and IFSC (desirable)
  • Applicant's date of birth.
  • Parent's mobile number.

What is the age limit?

Candidates must fulfil the age criteria as of March 31, 2024:
  • For class 6 admission, students must be above the age of 10 years and under 12 years.
  • For class 7, the age must be less than 13 years.
  • For class 8, the age should be between 12 to 14 years.
  • For class 9, the age should be between 13 to 15 years.

How to apply for Delhi government school admissions 2024?

  • First, visit the official website, i.e., edudel.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the admission registration option.
  • Register yourself and then log in using credentials.
  • Fill out the details and upload the relevant documents.
  • Pay the fees and then click on the submit button.
  • Download the form and retain a copy for future reference.

The second cycle for non-plan admission will begin in May. The registration will start on May 15, 2024 at 12 pm and it will end on June 15, 2024 at 5 pm.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

