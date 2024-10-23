Business Standard
Home / Education / News / CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2024 exam: When and where to check results?

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2024 exam: When and where to check results?

Bihar Police Constable Result will be announced on the official website soon. The examination for the vacancies was conducted on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25 and 28 at 38 districts across the state

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2024 exam

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2024 exam. Image: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of the Bihar Police Constable written examination may be declared anytime soon. When it is announced, candidates can view it on csbc.bih.nic.in, the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) official website. The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam was conducted in 38 districts throughout the state on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28.  
The exam was taken using pen and paper. The board is expected to publish the written exam answer keys and invite objections prior to the outcomes. The board will also release the written exam's category-specific cut-off scores in addition to the results.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Bihar Police Constable result 2024: How to check?

    • Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.      
    • Open the Bihar Police tab.      
    • Reach to the Constable written exam result page.      
    • If needed, fill in your login details.      

More From This Section

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024 notification: Check application date here

India Post

India Post GDS 3rd merit list 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 2024

RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 2024: 12th-level exam starts today, view guidelines

UPSC

UPSC CDS 1 final results 2024 released, here's how to check and download

Delhi University, DU

DU's revenue from student fees doubles to over Rs 200 cr in five yrs: Data

    • Submit and view your result.

Bihar Police Constable result 2024: Insights 

In October last year, the Bihar Constable recruitment exam was rescheduled. The dates of October 1, 7, and 15, 2023, were set. The board announced the cancellation of the October 1 exam (both shifts) in a public notice following the exam. Additionally, it stated that new dates would be given later and postponed the October 7 and October 15 tests until further notice.
Candidates were permitted to enter the exam room for the re-exam starting at 10:30 a.m., which is 1.5 hours prior to the start time. Only once the OMR sheets were sealed were they permitted to leave the exam room.


Also Read

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

1 person arrested for attempting to attack minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

bihar, bridge collapse, bridge collapse, Koshi river bridge collapse

Another bridge collapses in Bihar's Siwan, 7th such incident in 15 days

Protest, NEET Protest, Patna NEET Protest

NEET-PG 2024 exam: Question papers to be prepared two hours before exam

Nitish Mishra, Bihar Tourism Minister

Bihar set to become growth engine of East, says Minister Nitish Mishra

Topics : Bihar police Bihar Indian police education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon