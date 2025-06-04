CUET exam 2025 ends; CUET answer key and results likely to be out soon

CUET 2025 exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully completed the CUET exam 2025 on June 3.
Now, all students are eyeing the CUET Answer Key 2025 and CUET results 2025, which are expected to be released in June and July. As per reports, the testing agency is likely to release the answer key in the second or third week of June 2025. While the CUET results 2025 are expected to be out by June-end or the first week of July 2025. However, the NTA has not shared any official dates.
CUET 2025: Important dates
Where to check the CUET answer key and results 2025?
The NTA will release the CUET UG 2025 answer key and CUET UG results 2025 through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency will also open the challenge window on the official website of NTA after announcing the results. ALSO READ | SSC GD Constable result 2025: How to check results once announced, and more
Re-test after paper discrepancies
The NTA has conducted the re-test from June 3 to June 4, only for those candidates who have appeared for the Accountancy paper between May 13 and May 16, and had submitted their consent online to take the re-test.
The board also conducted the revised examination for Tamil and Urdu held on June 4. The original test was scheduled to take place on May 22 (Shift 2) but was postponed following reported inconsistencies.