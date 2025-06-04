Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / SSC GD Constable result 2025: How to check results once announced, and more

SSC GD Constable result 2025: How to check results once announced, and more

The SSC GD Constable results 2025 will soon be out, but no official confirmation has been made yet. The SSC held the GD Constable 2025 examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025

SSC GD Constable Result 2025

SSC GD Constable Result 2025. Photo: AdobeStock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The results of the 2025 GD Constable examination will shortly be made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check their results on the official website after they are declared. However, there is no official confirmation yet about the result date. 
 
The examination was conducted across several dates to accommodate the huge number of applicants. The recruitment campaign seeks 39,481 posts for candidates in Rifleman (GD) positions in the Assam Rifles, General Duty (GD) Constable positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) positions.

SSC GD Constable exam 2025: Insights 

The SSC GD Constable exam is conducted across the country and is administered in a computer-based exam (CBE) format at various centres nationwide.  
 
It took 60 minutes to complete the computer-based exam of 160 marks, which consisted of 80 questions for two marks each. The exam was conducted in 13 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu as well as Hindi and English. 
 
The selection method for SSC GD Constable consists of three stages such as a written test, a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST), and a medical examination. 
The objection window ended on March 9, 2025, and the provisional answer key was made public on March 4. The Commission held the GD Constable written examination from February 4 to February 25, 2025.  ALSO READ | CUSAT CAT results 2025 to be out today at results.cusat.ac.in; Check time

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How to check results online?

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in
Press on the ‘Results’ tab available on the homepage.
Search for the link titled ‘GD Constable Result 2025’ and click on it.
The result will be showcased as a PDF file and downloaded to your device.
Open the PDF and click 'Ctrl + F' to search for your name or roll number.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Expected Cut-off

UR (General): 145 – 155
SC: 130 – 140
ST: 120 – 130
OBC: 135 – 145
EWS: 138 – 148
ESM (Ex-Servicemen): 60 – 70. 

SSC GD Constable exam results 2025: Vacancies 

BSF: 15654 vacancies
CISF: 7145 vacancies
SSF: 35 vacancies
NCB: 22 vacancies
CRPF: 11541 vacancies
SSB: 819 vacancies
ITBP: 3017 vacancies
AR: 1248 vacancies.
 

 

 

More From This Section

College students, students

CUSAT CAT results 2025 to be out today at results.cusat.ac.in; Check time

TS Inter supplementary result 2025

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: When and where to check results?

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

HBSE compartment exam 2025 date sheet released, check full schedule here

NTA NEET UG 2025

NTA NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key out; raise objections by June 5

college, students

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in; Steps to download

Topics : SSC result SSC exam SSC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon