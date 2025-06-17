Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / CUET UG 2025 answer key soon: Check steps to download, objection details

CUET UG 2025 answer key soon: Check steps to download, objection details

NTA will soon release the CUET UG 2025 provisional answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will be able to access the response sheet using their login credentials

CUET UG 2025 answer key to be out soon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

CUET UG 2025 answer key soon Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET UG 2025 between May and June and is likely to release the provisional answer key soon at cuet.nta.nic.in. 
 
Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key, response sheets, and question papers using their application number and date of birth.
 
Candidates can also raise objections to any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. Each objection requires a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. After the objection window closes, subject experts will evaluate the challenges. Only valid objections will be taken into account while preparing the final answer key, based on which the CUET UG 2025 result will be declared.
 
 
This year, CUET UG was held from May 13 to June 3. Re-exams were also conducted on June 2 and 4 for candidates who faced issues during the May 13 and 16 sessions due to syllabus mismatches.

How to check and download CUET UG 2025 answer key?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUET UG 2025 answer key:

  • Visit the official CUET UG website, cuet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, check for the "CUET UG 2025 Answer Key, Question Paper & Responses" link.
  • Log in using your application number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details and download the answer key.

CUET UG 2025 answer key: How are normalised scores calculated?

To calculate the normalised scores, NTA first ranks candidates in descending order based on their percentile scores and maps their raw marks to these percentiles. Then, using a technique called linear interpolation, an ‘interpolated mark’ is calculated for each candidate.
 
This method assumes that each student took the same test twice. The actual raw marks are divided by the interpolated marks, and the resulting value is used to compute the final normalised score.

CUET UG answer key 2025: Official websites

Candidates can check the CUET UG answer key 2025 from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG answer key 2025: Marking scheme

Here’s the marksing scheme in CUET UG 2025:
  • +5 marks for each correct answer
  • -1 mark for each incorrect answer
  • 0 marks for unanswered questions

CUET UG 2025: Login credentials required

  • Application Number
  • Date of Birth

CUET UG 2025: Objection fee

₹200 per question (non-refundable)
 
CUET UG is a national-level entrance test used for undergraduate admissions to central universities and other participating institutions across India.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

