CUET PG 2024: Everything you need to know about registration extension

NTA has indeed extended the registration deadline for CUET PG 2024, giving hopeful applicants with an additional opportunity to apply for the Common University Entrance Test

Photo: Pexels

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

The CUET PG 2024 registration deadline has been extended once more by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Applicants who want to apply for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] 2024 can do it through the official site of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
The official notice states that the deadline for applying online has been extended to February 7, 2024. The fee can be paid until February 8, 2024. The correction window will currently open on February 9 and will close on February 11, 2024.
CUET PG 2024: How to Register?

Go to the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the homepage, reach the registration link available.
Complete the registration method on the freshly opened page.
Enter all the application forms as given.
Proceed further with the payment of application fees.
Submit the form and download a copy for later.

CUET PG 2024: Essentials

Exam city intimation slips for CUET PG will be open on the site beginning on March 4. Admit cards can be downloaded from March 7, 2024, onwards. The entrance test is planned to happen from March 11 to 28, with a detailed schedule to be declared soon.
Each paper will have a span of 1.45 hours, and three shifts will be conducted on all test days. The provisional answer key for CUET PG will be announced on April 4. For additional data and updates, applicants are informed to reach the official site concerning CUET PG.

What is CUET PG?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024) has been presented for admission into different PG programs in Central and State Universities/ Private Universities/ Institutions and participating Deemed/ Institutions for the academic session 2024-25.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will give a typical platform and equivalent chances to applicants nationwide, particularly those from rural and other distant regions, and assist with laying out better associations with the Universities. 

A single exam will empower the Contender to cover a wide effort and be essential for the admissions procedure to different taking part in Universities/ Institutions.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

