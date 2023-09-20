close
Sensex (-0.94%)
66962.92 -633.92
Nifty (-0.96%)
19940.10 -193.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.20%)
40576.90 -81.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.73%)
5807.85 -42.55
Nifty Bank (-1.33%)
45370.35 -609.50
Heatmap

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

NTA has declared the exam calendar for 2024-25. UGC NET Session 1 in June 2024, CUET-UG and CUET-PG exams in May-March 2024, NEET on May 2024 and JEE Main in January, February, and April 2024

NTA Exam 2024-25

NTA Exam 2024-25

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

CUET PG Result 2023: Final answer key, results awaited at cuet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside

NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief

UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week

UGC NET December 2023 cycle exam dates announced, to begin on Dec 6

NTA announces CUET 2024 dates for UG, PG; check schedule, details

CUET-UG to be conducted from May 15 to 31; CUET-PG from Mar 11 to 28

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

Topics : NEET National Testing Agency Entrance Exams government exams JEE Mains JEE Main exam education

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon