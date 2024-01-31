Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CUET PG 2024: All about registration details at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The deadline to register for CUET PG 2024 is today, January 31. On December 26, 2023, the application form for Postgraduate Programs was made available by NTA

CUET PG 2024

CUET PG 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2024) online application period will end today, January 31. Initially, the application deadline was January 24 and it was subsequently extended. On pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, applicants who have not yet applied for the exam can submit their applications until 11:50 p.m.
The advance city intimation is expected on March 4, 2024, and the admission card will be available on March 7, 2024. The test is set to happen from March 11 to March 28, 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CUET PG 2024: Fee structure 

For applicants falling under the general category, the CUET PG 2024 application fee will be Rs 1,200 for two papers, with an extra charge of Rs 600 for every additional paper. General-Economically Weaker Sections (Gen-EWS) and Other in Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) applicants, it will be Rs 1,000, or more Rs 500 for each extra paper.
Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and third-gender applicants must pay Rs 900, while PwD applicants must pay Rs 800. For applicants outside India, the fee is Rs 6,000 for up to two test papers and Rs 2,000 for every additional paper.

CUET PG 2024 registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
Begin the registration process by making your account.
Fill in the CUET PG application form with the essential details.
Upload the specified documents and proceed to pay the fee.
Verify all given information and press the submit button to finalize the process.

What is CUET PG?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024) has been brought for admission into different PG Programmes in Central and State Universities/ Institutions and participating Deemed/ Private Universities/ Institutions for academic session 2024-25.
Candidates from all over the nation, particularly those from rural and other remote areas, will be able to benefit from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which will also assist in strengthening connections with universities. Candidates will be able to participate in the admissions process to a variety of participating universities and institutions by passing a single exam.

Also Read

CEED, UCEED 2024: Registration process to end today at official website

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

India vs England 2024 Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

India vs South Africa Test schedule, key stats, match time, live streaming

IIM-B placements: 602 students, including 22 with disabilities get offers

JPSC 2024: Apply for 64 CDPO recruitment positions at jpsc.gov.in

CTET 2024: CBSE set to provide provisional January 2024 answer key

UP plans to integrate higher education with incubators to support biz ideas

UPPRPB Admit Card 2024: Recruitment exams for 2430 posts begin from today

Topics : government of India education reforms University education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon