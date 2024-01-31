CUET PG 2024: All about registration details at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2024) online application period will end today, January 31. Initially, the application deadline was January 24 and it was subsequently extended. On pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, applicants who have not yet applied for the exam can submit their applications until 11:50 p.m.

The advance city intimation is expected on March 4, 2024, and the admission card will be available on March 7, 2024. The test is set to happen from March 11 to March 28, 2024.

CUET PG 2024: Fee structure

For applicants falling under the general category, the CUET PG 2024 application fee will be Rs 1,200 for two papers, with an extra charge of Rs 600 for every additional paper. General-Economically Weaker Sections (Gen-EWS) and Other in Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) applicants, it will be Rs 1,000, or more Rs 500 for each extra paper.

Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and third-gender applicants must pay Rs 900, while PwD applicants must pay Rs 800. For applicants outside India, the fee is Rs 6,000 for up to two test papers and Rs 2,000 for every additional paper.

CUET PG 2024 registration: Steps to apply

• Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

• Begin the registration process by making your account.

• Fill in the CUET PG application form with the essential details.

• Upload the specified documents and proceed to pay the fee.

• Verify all given information and press the submit button to finalize the process.

What is CUET PG?

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024) has been brought for admission into different PG Programmes in Central and State Universities/ Institutions and participating Deemed/ Private Universities/ Institutions for academic session 2024-25.

Candidates from all over the nation, particularly those from rural and other remote areas, will be able to benefit from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which will also assist in strengthening connections with universities. Candidates will be able to participate in the admissions process to a variety of participating universities and institutions by passing a single exam.