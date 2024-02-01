Sensex (    %)
                        
Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 269 Constable posts today

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has given another notification for the employment of 269 Assam Police Constables in 2024. Through the official website, online registration for these positions will begin on February 1, 2024, and end on February 15, 2024.
The direct link to the online application form for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024 can be found on the official website for those who are interested in applying. For those interested in applying for the SLPRB Assam Constable positions, applicants should be aware that there is no application fee.
Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Candidates who are interested in applying should have graduated from a recognized Board or Council with a Class 10 degree. To be qualified, applicants should be somewhere in the range of 18 and 40 years of age as of January 1, 2024. In addition, candidates in Assam are required to sign up with a local Employment Exchange.

Assam Police Recruitment: Vacancy

According to the notice from the State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam, there are 269 constable openings. The categorical distribution is 82 for Unreserved, 17 for SC, 24 for ST(P), 64 for OBC/MOBC, and 77 for ST(H).

Assam Police Recruitment: Steps to apply

Go to the SLPRB Assam at the official website.
Reach to the Recruitment Notices segment
Download and review the Constable Vacancies notice.
Press the given online link.
Enter your details and upload the required documents.
Review the application before submission.

Assam Police Recruitment: Exam pattern 

It should be noted that the selection procedure will comprise Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Applicants who qualify for the PST/PET will be qualified to show up for the written exam. The written exam will comprise 100 multiple-choice type questions.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

