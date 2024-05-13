CUET UG Admit Card 2024: NTA to release admit card soon at exams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 soon. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the official sites at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and nta.ac.in once they are released. The CUET admit card 2024 is a significant document containing the applicant's name, roll number, test centre, subject, date and time, and other examination details.

Students should carry a printout of their admit card and a valid government ID to the CUET UG test centre for verification. The CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on May 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2024, and in CBT mode on May 21, 22, and 24. The city intimation slips have been already issued by the NTA for the CUET UG exams 2024, to be conducted from May 15 to 18, which applicants can acquire from the official sites.

CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: How to Check?

• Go to the official website of CUET at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

• Search for the link that says, “Release of Admit Card for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) -2024] Examination scheduled to be held from May 15.”

• Fill in the login details like application number, Date of Birth(DOB), and security pin.

• Your NTA CUET UG Admit Card will be showcased on the screen.

• Download and save a copy for later.

CUET UG 2024: Exam pattern

Examination Mode- Hybrid Mode (Computer-Based Test/Pen & Paper)

Examination Pattern: Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions

Medium: 13 languages (Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu)

Language subject Syllabus: Language to be tested via reading comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary, and Narrative), Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary

Syllabus of domain subjects: According to the Class 12 syllabus only.

Syllabus of general test: General Knowledge, General Mental Ability, Current Affairs, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/statistics), Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

CUET UG 2024: Overview

Common University Entrance Test, also called CUET UG, is a national level entrance test led by NTA for admission to UG courses presented by participating institutes. Introduced in 2022, the CUET exam acts as an important UG entrance test, offering students a common platform looking for admission to UG programs in top schools/universities nationwide.

The examination is held once a year in more than 500 cities in India and abroad. The examination is held in a computer-based mode. The CUET test is conducted in numerous phases relying on the quantity of students enrolled for the entrance test.