Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the exam city slip of the January 2024 session for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon on its official website

CBSE

CBSE

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On its official website at ctet.nic.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon publish the exam city slip for the January 2024 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). This year, the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on Sunday, January 21, 2024.
 
As per the previous year's pattern, the CTET test city slip is normally declared 20 days before the exams. The CTET Admit card will be announced two days before the initiation of the exams.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CTET 2024 Exam City Slip: How to Download?

    • Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
    • Look for the exam city slip download link on the homepage.
    • Fill in the login details like application number and password/ date of birth.
    • Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
    • Save and download a copy for later.  

CTET 2024 Exam: Insights 

CTET 2024 test will be conducted in two shifts i.e. first shift from 9:30 am to 12 afternoon and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
 
The CTET 2024 pre-admit card will give information on the test city, permitting candidates to set up for travel and lodging. The CTET 2024 admit card will give the test details like date, time, location, and instructions for the day of the exam.

ALSO READ: UGC NET December 2023 Result: NTA revised final result date, check details
 
There are two papers to the CTET 2024 exam i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CTET Paper 1 is for teachers in Classes 1 to 5, while the CTET Paper 2 is for Classes 6 to 8.
 
There are five segments in CTET paper 1- Mathematics, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II and Environmental Studies. CTET Paper 2 will have from Mathematics, Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, and Science, and Social Studies or Social Sciences.

What is CTET? 

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level test that is led to test the eligibility of applicants as Primary (Classes 1 to 5) or Elementary (Classes 6 to 8) teachers. Applicants need to clear the test to achieve the qualification required for employment in Central Government schools such as NVS, KVS and so on.
 

Also Read

CBSE held CTET 2023 Exam on August 20, everything you need to know

CBSE postpones CTET January 2024 registration deadline to November 27

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

CTET Admit Card 2024: Admit card to release soon, here's how to download

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: NTA revises syllabus, deletes some topics

UGC NET December 2023 Result: NTA revised final result date, check details

Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 board exam 2024 registration to begin today

Education ecosystem fully equipped to make youth future-ready: Pradhan

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

Applicants anticipating showing up for the CTET test must daily visit this page for the recent reports with respect to the exam date, application process, answer key, result, eligibility criteria, admit card, exam pattern, syllabus, qualifying marks, and other essential details.

Topics : CBSE exam CBSE CTET CBSE school

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon