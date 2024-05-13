CBSE 12th board exams result: 24k score above 95%, memes flood social media

The total pass percentage this year stood at 87.98 per cent, marginally higher than last year.





"A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 116,145 students have scored above 90 per cent," an official said.

A total of over 1.621 million candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres. More than 122,000 candidates have been placed in ‘compartment’. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

Importance of Class 12 Board examination

The exam also known as ‘All India Senior School Certificate Examination’ is the final examination for the high school students conducted by the CBSE every year. The result of this examination plays a key role during undergraduate-level college admissions in India.

Kerala’s Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.91 per cent. In the national capital, Delhi West had a pass percentage of 95.64 while Delhi East had a passing percentage of 94.51 per cent.