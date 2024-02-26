CUET registration 2024: Application process to begin today, check details

The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) application process is expected to begin today or tomorrow, chairman of University Grant Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar said on Sunday.

Once the registration process begins, interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET-UG 2024 is being conducted for admission into UG programmes for academic sessions 2024-25 in all the Central Universities. The NTA CUET UG 2024 examinations will take place between May 15, 2024, and May 31, 2024.

CUET UG 2024: CUET to conduct exams in hybrid mode

NTA has been conducting CUET UG examinations online for the last two years, and this year, the testing agency will conduct the examination in hybrid mode, allowing candidates (especially from rural areas) to take the exams in the nearest centres, The Indian Express reported.

According to chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, subjects with higher registration will be conducted through the OMR sheet, helping NTA to conduct exams for those specific subjects in one day and one shift for all across the country. The testing agency will utilise schools, colleges, and educational institutes as exam halls as we do in other exams like NEET

“This will benefit students, specifically those who are in rural areas, as they will not have to travel to far-off places for the exam,” the UGC chairman added.

How to apply for CUET UG 2024 registration?

Here are the simple steps to apply for CUET UG 2024:

First, visit the official website, i.e., cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Check for the registration link and click on it.

Enter all your personal details and education qualifications in the online form.

Upload a scanned passport-size photograph and signature in the specified format.

Make payment through online payment mode.

Submit and download the application form 2024 for future reference.

CUET UG 2024: 5 common registration mistakes to avoid

It is important to submit error-free applications for a smooth process. Here are the 5 common mistakes to avoid while filing registration forms 2024:

All the personal details shared should be correct.

Documents should be submitted in the prescribed format.

Be clear with your course selection or college preferences.

Wait until the last minute to fill out the form.

CUET Eligibility Criteria 2024

Before applying for CUET 2024, candidates need to ensure that they fit in the eligibility criteria. Different universities used to have different eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before starting CEUT registration in 2024