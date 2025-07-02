Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025 out at upsssc.gov.in; check details

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025 out at upsssc.gov.in; check details

The UPSSSC has released the final results for Mukhya Sevika 2025. Out of 2,567 posts, 2,536 candidates were selected. Candidates can access their results at upsssc.gov.in

education, students, studying, exams

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final results for the Mukhya Sevika Main Examination 2025. Out of 2,567 advertised posts under Advertisement No. 05-Exam/2022, a total of 2,536 candidates have been selected. The result is available on the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.  Also Read: IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now
 
The exam was conducted in two shifts on September 24, 2023, for recruitment to the Mukhya Sevika positions under the state’s Child Development Services and Nutrition Department. The final merit list was prepared after score normalisation and verification of documents, following a High Court order dated November 13, 2024 (Writ Petition No. 12924/2022 - Anita Singh & Others vs Union of India & Others).
 

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika final results 2025: Unfilled vacancies

Out of the total vacancies, 31 posts remain unfilled due to the absence of qualified candidates in the ‘dwarfism’ (DW) category under the Divyang quota. These positions will be carried forward to future recruitment cycles.

Category-wise selection summary

  • Unreserved (UR): 1,027 posts advertised, 1,013 selected
  • Scheduled Castes (SC): 540 advertised, 534 selected
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST): 51 advertised and filled
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 693 advertised, 685 selected
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 256 advertised, 253 selected

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika results 2025: Ex-servicemen and sportsperson quotas unfilled

Despite reserving 128 posts for ex-servicemen and 51 for outstanding sportspersons, no suitable candidates were found. These posts were filled by other candidates based on merit. Quotas for dependents of deceased war fighters and women with disabilities (blind/low vision and hearing impaired) were successfully filled with 51, 34, and 34 candidates respectively.
 
Additionally, 124 candidates have been included provisionally in the final list. Their appointments will depend on document verification and any pending decisions by the Commission or courts. The result remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings tied to this recruitment drive.

Also Read

Check England vs India 2nd Test live score and match updates here

England vs India LIVE SCORE updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal-Gill at crease; IND's total cross 100

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi beefs up the disclosures requirements around royalty payments

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

Sitaare Zameen Par crosses 130 cr at box office, set for tough weekend test

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran's President orders halt to cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA

Pension

'Right not a favour', says HC on pension to disabled kids: what law says

How to check the UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UPSSSC mukhya sevika results 2025:
  • Go to the UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link: “Final Result for Mukhya Sevika Main Examination (Advt. No. 05-Exam/2022).”
  • The PDF containing selected roll numbers will open.
  • Use Ctrl + F or scroll to find your roll number.
  • Download or print the PDF for future use.

UPSSSC mukhya sevika results 2025: Cut-off marks

The Commission has also published an 11-page PDF of selected roll numbers and a separate document listing category-wise cut-off marks. Both are available in the “Confidential” section on the UPSSSC website.
 
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding appointment procedures and any further clarifications related to provisional selections.

More From This Section

youngsters

IGNOU July 2025 re-registration deadline extended till July 15; Apply now

Results, Exam results

PTET results 2025 released for B.A, B.Ed courses at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

PSEB syllabus 2025: Class 1 to 12 subject-wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in

Delhi University, DU

DU to hold special exams for students affected during Op Sindoor: Details

College students, students

MPSOS June results 2025: Class 10, 12 results released for all schemes

Topics : UPSSSC Uttar Pradesh exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon