close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

SSC CPO Result 2023: Final results soon at ssc.nic.in; details inside

The SSC CPO 2023 Tier 1 test was conducted from October 3 to October 5, 2023. The answer key of the test was issued on October 7 and the objection window was accessible till October 9, 2023

SSC CPO Result 2023

SSC CPO Result 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the written test for Sub-Inspector recruitment in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2023), generally referred to as SSC CPO 2023 from October 3 to 5, 2023. The answer key of the test was published on October 7 and the objection window on October 9. The results are anticipated soon. 
When announced, applicants can look at it under the outcomes tab on ssc.nic.in. The commission gives no earlier data in regards to result date or time.

SSC CPO Result 2023: Insights 

The SSC ended the application window for the SSC CPO Recruitment 2023 on August 15, 2023. After the closure of the online application window from August 16 to August 17, 2023, the SSC also permitted registered applicants to edit their submitted applications.
The SSC is holding the SSC CPO Recruitment 2023 to fill a sum of 333 openings for the positions of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs. Out of the overall openings, 54 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, 109 are for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, and 171 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.
The shortlisting of applicants for the enrolment will be finished based on a 3-step shortlisting method. For additional details on the SSC CPO Recruitment 2023, applicants are encouraged to go to the official site. 

SSC CPO Result 2023: Marks and Pattern 

As per the commission, the minimum qualifying marks for SSC CPO Paper-I and Paper-II are UR- 30% OBC, EWS- 25%, Other categories- 20%. Applicants will be selected on the basis of three steps i.e. Detailed Medical Examination (DME), Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II. 
Applicants should pass these three phases of the assessment to be enrolled as SI in CAPF and Delhi police. The SSC SI in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be held on December 22, 2023.

SSC CPO Result 2023: Steps to Download

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
Press the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage. 
Click the link to view SSC CPO Final Result 2023 
On the new page, login using your credentials 
Your SSC CPO Final Result will be displayed on your screen
View your result and download the same. 

Also Read

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 out on ssc.nic.in; all you need to know

SSC MTS Exam Result 2023: SSC MTS results expected today at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

SSC MTS Result 2023 soon at official website; all you need to know

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon

CCPA probing 20 IAS coaching institutes for unfair trade practices

Data science education mkt to rise 58% to $1.4 billion by 2028: Report

XLRI achieves 100 per cent Summer Internship Placements for 2023

GATE 2024: Last date to apply for GATE registration with a late fee today

KVS PRT Result 2023: Merit List and Cutoff out at kvsangathan.nic.in

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : SSC result SSC exam SSC exam results education Delhi Police

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon