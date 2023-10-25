SSC CPO Result 2023: Final results soon at ssc.nic.in; details inside

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the written test for Sub-Inspector recruitment in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI 2023), generally referred to as SSC CPO 2023 from October 3 to 5, 2023. The answer key of the test was published on October 7 and the objection window on October 9. The results are anticipated soon.

When announced, applicants can look at it under the outcomes tab on ssc.nic.in. The commission gives no earlier data in regards to result date or time.

SSC CPO Result 2023: Insights

The SSC ended the application window for the SSC CPO Recruitment 2023 on August 15, 2023. After the closure of the online application window from August 16 to August 17, 2023, the SSC also permitted registered applicants to edit their submitted applications.

The SSC is holding the SSC CPO Recruitment 2023 to fill a sum of 333 openings for the positions of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs. Out of the overall openings, 54 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, 109 are for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, and 171 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

The shortlisting of applicants for the enrolment will be finished based on a 3-step shortlisting method. For additional details on the SSC CPO Recruitment 2023, applicants are encouraged to go to the official site.

SSC CPO Result 2023: Marks and Pattern

As per the commission, the minimum qualifying marks for SSC CPO Paper-I and Paper-II are UR- 30% OBC, EWS- 25%, Other categories- 20%. Applicants will be selected on the basis of three steps i.e. Detailed Medical Examination (DME), Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II.

Applicants should pass these three phases of the assessment to be enrolled as SI in CAPF and Delhi police. The SSC SI in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be held on December 22, 2023.

SSC CPO Result 2023: Steps to Download

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Press the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

Click the link to view SSC CPO Final Result 2023

On the new page, login using your credentials

Your SSC CPO Final Result will be displayed on your screen

View your result and download the same.