DRDO Recruitment 2023: Know steps to apply for 32 apprenticeship positions

The Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER) and DIBER Field Station is inviting applications for apprenticeships at Haldwani and Pithoragarh. Eligible applicants as detailed in the advertisement published in the Employment News (December 16-22), 2023, can apply online through apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

DRDO has fixed the deadline at 15 days after the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The apprenticeship of one year, expects applicants to hold an ITI certificate.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

This recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 32 posts. It is noteworthy to mention that the candidates who possess a graduation and more than one year training or job experience following the completion of essential qualification are not eligible for the apprenticeship.

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

• Register and make an account

• Log in and fill in all the needed details

• Submit the application form

• Take a printout for later.

DRDO Apprentice: Salary and Job Profile

DRDO or Defence Research and Development Organisation was founded in 1958 by the Government of India, under the Ministry of Defence (Raksha Mantralay).

As per the official notice, the apprentice selected by DRDO will be under the Indian Apprenticeship Act 1961, and be qualified for only a payment amount under the guidelines. There will be neither a deduction nor an increase in the allowance amount. It will be as follows:

• Graduate Engineer Apprentice- Rs 12000

• Diploma Apprentice- Rs 11000

In case of damage at work, they will, nevertheless, be eligible for compensation and medical benefits.