MHA IB SA/MTS Admit Card 2023: All you need to know various staff position

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released the test date and admit card for the Level 1 written test of Security Assistant (SA)- MT, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The IB SA and MTS Recruitment 2023 admit card can be downloaded by applicants from the mha.gov.in website (the direct link to the IB admit card, call letter, or hall ticket is provided).

All details connected with MHA IB Security Assistant (SA) and MTS Admit Card 2023, IB SA Admit Card 2023, and IB MTS Admit Card 2023 are given. The IB SA-MT and MTS Tier 1 Test will be conducted on 20 December 2023.

MHA IB SA, MTS Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

To download your IB SA and MTS Admit Card 2023, please follow these steps:

• Visit the official website of the Intelligence Bureau at www.mha.gov.in

• On the homepage, press the “Recruitment” section.

• Find the “IB SA and MTS 2023 Admit Card” download link.

• Press the link to redirect you to a fresh page.

• Fill in your login credentials on the new page.

• Your IB SA and MTS Hall Ticket 2023 will be showcased on the screen.

• Download the IB admit card and save it for later.

IB Recruitment 2023: SA and MTS Selection Process

The Selection procedure for MHA IB Security Assistant (SA) and MTS Recruitment 2023 involves the following steps:

Stage-1: Tier-I Written Exam (Objective)

Stage-2: Tier-II Written Exam (Descriptive)- for MTS positions only

Stage-3: Driving Skill Test (For SA/MT Only)

Stage-4: Interview

Stage-5: Document Verification

Stage-6: Medical Examination.

IB Admit Card 2023 for SA/MTS Details

Applicants showing up for the test should carry a printed copy of the MHA IB Hall Ticket and a valid photograph ID verification. The candidate will not be permitted entry into the examination centre if they do not present these documents. The following documents are acceptable forms of photo identification:

Aadhar Card

Voter’s ID Card

College/ institution ID Card

Driving Licence

Pan Card.

MHA IB SA/MT Admit Card 2023: Age limit

For the IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport), the age limit is 18-27 years, and for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), the limit is 18-25 years. The vital date for the age calculation is 13.11.2023. The government's rules will determine the age relaxation.

The IB (Intelligence Bureau) Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF lists all available positions by state and by category.