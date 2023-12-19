CBSE class 10th, 12th date sheet released, here's how to check and download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet or timetables for the class 10th and 12th board examinations 2024. The timetable has confirmed that the exams will begin on February 15, 2024, and will conclude on April 2, 2024.

Students who are appearing in class 10th and 12th board exams can check their datasheet to schedule on CBSE's official website.

All the exams will begin at 10:30 am to maintain consistent and standardised timing.

Sufficient breaks during board exams 2024

CBSE has ensured that students get a sufficient break during board exams between the subjects that are usually taken in both classes. At the same time, when it comes to the class 12th date sheet, the board has considered competitive exams like JEE Main.

CBSE class 10th board date sheet

The Class 10th board examination will begin on February 15, 2024. However, the main subject examination will start on February 21, 2024, with Hindi Course A and Course B.

The last major exam of the CBSE class 10th board exam will take place on March 11, 2024, with Mathematics Standards and Basics.

CBSE class 12th board date sheet

The class 12th board exams will start on February 15, 2024. However, the main examinations will begin on February 19, 2024, with Hindi Elective and Hindi Core.

The last major exam of the class 12th board exam 2024 will take place on April 1, 2024.

What are the steps to check and download the CBSE date sheet?

Here are the steps to check and download the CBSE date sheet: