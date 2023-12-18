Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

K'taka SET registration 2023 window to reopen on Dec 18 at kea.kar.nic.in

Applicants who haven't registered yet can apply online for Karnataka KSET 2023 from December 18 to 19. The written exam will be conducted in two sessions on December 31, 2023

Image used for repreImage used for representation purpose onlysentative purpose only

Image used for representation purpose only

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) is opening the registration window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 test today, December 18. The KEA has chosen to return the enrolment window after a few requests from aspirants. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on December 18, the KSET 2023 application form submission and fee payment facility will be accessible. The eligible applicants who fulfil the requirements can apply online on the official portal at kea.kar.nic.in.
The candidates who have successfully completed the registration process, including paying the fee, will receive their KSET admit cards from the KEA. The written test will be held on December 31, 2023. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am. Paper 2 will be held from 12 afternoon to 2 pm.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Karnataka KSET 2023: How to apply online?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, search the KSET 2023 registration link.
Step 3: Press the link that will open the application form
Step 4: Enter the application form that involves personal and academic details
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Upload the needed documents alongside photo and sign
Step 7: Fill in the KSET application form
Step 8: Download and take a printout for later. 

Karnataka KSET 2023: Fee 

It is critical to remember that applicants applying during this period will be allocated to exam centres in Bangalore only, as determined in the official notice. After this, there will be no more opportunities to register for KSET-2023.
The exam fee for KSET 2023 is Rs 1000 for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state applicants. The application fee is Rs 700 for Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD, and Transgender applicants.  

Karnataka KSET: Overview

As per data given on the official KSET website, the applicants who qualify in the KSET are subject to recruitment guidelines framed for Lecturers and Assistant Professors in different Colleges, Universities, and Institutions, be they Government, Aided, or Private, all through the state. 
The KSET exam, originally planned to be held on November 26, had been delayed. The revised exam date has been moved up to December 31. The exam will consist of two papers, both highlighting just objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

Also Read

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Board to release exams schedule soon on official site

UPSSSC UP PET Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

CLAT 2024: What are some alternative options to pursue a career in law?

UGC warns edtech cos offering degrees in association with foreign varsities

UGC notifies regulations for foreign higher education institutions in India

JU teachers' body urges state govt to facilitate holding of convocation

KSET 2023: Insights

Potential applicants should take note that the people who have recently qualified in a particular subject through the KSET are limited from reapplying for a similar subject in next tests. Should an applicant, lastly deemed qualified in any previous KSET exam, mean to take part in the continuous KSET test, their candidature will result in cancellation, and the previous qualification will be nullified through the course of de-warning. 
The KSET 2022 exam is scheduled to happen across 11 centres scattered all through Karnataka. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the KEA's official website for any additional announcements and information regarding the KSET 2023 exam.

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government exam results education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon