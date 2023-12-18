K'taka SET registration 2023 window to reopen on Dec 18 at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) is opening the registration window for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 test today, December 18. The KEA has chosen to return the enrolment window after a few requests from aspirants. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on December 18, the KSET 2023 application form submission and fee payment facility will be accessible. The eligible applicants who fulfil the requirements can apply online on the official portal at kea.kar.nic.in.

The candidates who have successfully completed the registration process, including paying the fee, will receive their KSET admit cards from the KEA. The written test will be held on December 31, 2023. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am. Paper 2 will be held from 12 afternoon to 2 pm.

Karnataka KSET 2023: How to apply online?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search the KSET 2023 registration link.

Step 3: Press the link that will open the application form

Step 4: Enter the application form that involves personal and academic details

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Upload the needed documents alongside photo and sign

Step 7: Fill in the KSET application form

Step 8: Download and take a printout for later.

Karnataka KSET 2023: Fee

It is critical to remember that applicants applying during this period will be allocated to exam centres in Bangalore only, as determined in the official notice. After this, there will be no more opportunities to register for KSET-2023.

The exam fee for KSET 2023 is Rs 1000 for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state applicants. The application fee is Rs 700 for Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD, and Transgender applicants.

Karnataka KSET: Overview

As per data given on the official KSET website, the applicants who qualify in the KSET are subject to recruitment guidelines framed for Lecturers and Assistant Professors in different Colleges, Universities, and Institutions, be they Government, Aided, or Private, all through the state.

The KSET exam, originally planned to be held on November 26, had been delayed. The revised exam date has been moved up to December 31. The exam will consist of two papers, both highlighting just objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

KSET 2023: Insights

Potential applicants should take note that the people who have recently qualified in a particular subject through the KSET are limited from reapplying for a similar subject in next tests. Should an applicant, lastly deemed qualified in any previous KSET exam, mean to take part in the continuous KSET test, their candidature will result in cancellation, and the previous qualification will be nullified through the course of de-warning.

The KSET 2022 exam is scheduled to happen across 11 centres scattered all through Karnataka. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the KEA's official website for any additional announcements and information regarding the KSET 2023 exam.