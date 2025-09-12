East to West; urban and rural: The rise of private coaching in India

Private tutoring, or coaching, to assist struggling students has turned into a parallel system of school learning as families press their children for success in academics and competitive exams.

A striking trend is how rapidly primary-class students, who are six to 11 years old, are being enrolled for coaching: participation increased from 16.4 per cent in 2017-18 to 22.9 per cent in 2024-25 according to two separate reports by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Middle-school participation climbed from 21.9 per cent to 29.6 per cent, while at the secondary level it rose from 30.2 per cent to 37.8