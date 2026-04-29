Foreign universities unlikely to dent India market amid fee sensitivity

Experts added that as admissions open, students and parents are making a like-to-like comparison between foreign campuses in India and established domestic institutions, weighing global exposure and brand value against cost, placements and long-term outcomes.

Several institutions are planning their first cohorts this year, aligned with the August–September academic intake cycle, including the University of Liverpool, the University of Aberdeen, and the University of York. Others such as the University of Bristol and Illinois Institute of Technology are expected to launch programmes in the 2026–27 academic year.

This will be the second wave of foreign universities beginning academic sessions in India, after the University Grants Commission’s 2023 regulations allowed top-ranked global institutions to establish fully autonomous branch campuses with control over admissions, fees, and curriculum. Deakin University in GIFT City became the first foreign university to begin operations in India in 2024, followed by the University of Wollongong later that year. The University of Southampton inaugurated its Gurugram campus in 2025.

“At this stage, it’s more of a market evolution than a direct threat. The impact, if any, will first be visible in the premium segment,” said Ashish Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of EdNex Global. He noted that India sees around 7.5–8 lakh students going abroad annually, many of whom opt for high-cost destinations such as the US, the UK, and Australia, and could consider foreign campuses within India as an alternative.

Experts added that as admissions open, students and parents are making a like-to-like comparison between foreign campuses in India and established domestic institutions, weighing global exposure and brand value against cost, placements and long-term outcomes. Foreign universities are unlikely to gain significant ground in India’s higher education market in the near term, as students and families continue to prioritise return on investment over brand value in a highly price-sensitive sector, according to industry experts.

“Over 60 per cent of Indian families are highly price-sensitive, which means interest doesn’t always convert into action unless return on investment is clear,” Gupta said, adding that there has been no material shift in application trends towards foreign campuses in India so far, despite rising curiosity. The cost of studying abroad typically ranges between ₹25 lakh and ₹60 lakh, while domestic options are significantly cheaper.

“Unless pricing becomes more accessible or financing options improve, scale will remain limited. So for now, it’s an alternative for a specific segment, not a mass-market competitor,” said Gupta.

Even when compared with some of India’s most expensive private institutions, foreign university campuses are not necessarily cheaper. Master’s programmes at Deakin University cost around ₹27 lakh in total, compared with roughly ₹39 lakh for the one-year postgraduate programme at the Indian School of Business (ISB), which is among the most expensive courses in India. At the undergraduate level, the Bachelor of Business at the University of Wollongong is priced at about ₹35 lakh, significantly higher than undergraduate programmes at Ashoka University, which cost around ₹30–40 lakh overall.

Emails sent to Ashoka University and ISB remained unanswered till press time.

There may be increased competition for some specialised fields of learning such as business management, data science, and international relations, said Sudhir Kr Pandey, director of international admissions and outreach at Noida International University. It is important to note that India’s higher education market remains heavily outcome-driven, with a majority of students prioritising job prospects over institutional brand.

“While foreign universities will primarily focus on full-time programmes, executive education and upskilling pathways are expected to continue growing independently without any significant threat,” said Ranjita Raman, chief executive officer of Jaro Education, adding that established institutions, including IITs, IIMs, NITs, and top NIRF-ranked universities, continue to command strong trust on outcomes, or in other words, top-tier placements in a rapidly changing job market. Therefore, foreign universities will need to prove value to compete at scale.