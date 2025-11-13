Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RRB Group D Admit Card and Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 to be out today

RRB Group D Admit Card and Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 to be out today

The RRB is expected to release the Group D Exam City Slip 2025 or the fresh exam dates today on its regional websites. Candidates can download it after using their login credentials

Indian railways recruitment

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out Soon:  The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is anticipated to be released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The direct link to download the hall pass is available on the official website of the regional RRBs where the candidates have applied for Level 1 of the 7th PCP Pay Matrix. Starting on November 17, 2025, the computer-based exam will be concluded by the end of December. 
 
About 4 days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link, the call letters are available for download from the official website. This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
 

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: How to download?

1. Go to the official website of RRB rrbapply.gov.in
2. Press on the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will be displayed where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

4. Press on submit, and your admit card will be showcased.
5. View the admit card and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.   

What details are mentioned in the RRB Group D Admit Card?

For candidates taking the test, a document called the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is available. It serves as an official pass for admission to the exam centre and includes all the necessary information for logistics and verification on test day.
 
Full name
Photograph
Shift Timings
Signature,
Registration Number
Roll Number.
Exam Date
Exam Centre Name and Address.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern 

The test will consist of 100 questions, divided into three sections: 20 questions for general awareness and current affairs, 30 questions for general intelligence and reasoning, and 20 questions for general science and mathematics. 
 
A single Computer-Based Test (CBT) forms part of the selection procedure. However, the Railway Administration maintains the option to administer the CBT in a single or multi-stage format. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is required of candidates who pass the CBT. Document verification and a medical examination will come next.
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

