Delhi Police Constable exam timetable 2025 out; know more about admit card

Delhi Police Constable exam timetable 2025 out; know more about admit card

SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver) male exam is scheduled to be conducted on Dec 16 and 17, Constable (Executive) Male and Female from December 18 to January 6. Check all updates at ssc.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

The dates of the Delhi Police Constable exam have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver) male test is set for December 16 and 17, the Constable (Executive) male and female exam is set for December 18 to January 6, and the Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) exam is to be held between December 18 to January 6. Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO): January 7–12; January 15–22.
 
The SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam schedule is available for applicants to see and download on the official website. The SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2025 has revealed 7565 constable positions for both men and women this year.
 

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam timetable 2025 PDF: How to download?

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
Press on the SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule 2025 PDF link
SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam date 2025 PDF and take a printout.

SSC Delhi Police Constable admit card 2025: How to download?

Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in
Press on the SSC Delhi Police Constable hall ticket PDF link
Use the application number, date of birth as the essential login credentials
SSC Delhi Police Constable hall ticket PDF will be available for download
Save the SSC Delhi Police Constable hall ticket PDF and take a printout.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Centre Guidelines

Bring identification: As confirmation of identity, bring a government-issued photo ID in addition to your admit card.
 
Respect the policy about restricted items: Don't bring any restricted items to the exam centre. If a candidate brings an item that is prohibited, they must store it outside the exam site at their own risk because the exam centre will not provide storage for such goods.   

About the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025

The Delhi Police Constable 2025 recruitment announcement has been made public on the SSC website. The notification contains information on the positions, requirements for eligibility, the format of the exam, and other guidelines. 
 
There are 2,496 positions for women and 5,069 positions for men, for a total of 7,565 vacancies. For both male and female applicants, these include Constable-Executive roles. The selection process is as follows: 
 
1. Online Computer-Based Examination (100 marks)
 
An online written exam is the initial step. Questions based on logic, computer expertise, general knowledge, and numeracy skills will be included.
 
2. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (Qualifying)
 
Those who pass the online exam will be invited to the in-person exam. This includes the various running and measurement requirements for male and female candidates. The physical examination is qualifying.
 

Topics : Delhi Police SSC exam Admit Card

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

