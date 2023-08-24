IBPS RRB PO result 2023 declared, details to check Officer Scale 1 results

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB PO pre results 2023. Applicants who showed up in the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks-XII (CRP-RRBs-XII) for recruitment of Group 'A' - Officers (Scale-I) can view the IBPS RRB PO pre- test results on the official website at ibps.in.

The RRBs has stated that those applicants who qualified the IBPS RRB PO prelims test will need to show up in the mains that will be held next. Candidates will be provisionally allotted based on the marks obtained by them in the main exam and the actual openings notified by RRBs.

The validity of CRP for RRBs-XII will terminate one year after the date of provisional allotment or until a new provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, RRBs added.

IBPS RRB PO results 2023: Steps to check

• Go to the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

• Press the IBPS RRB Result 2023 for Officer Scale 1 link on the home page.

• Fill in the login details and press on submit.

Also Read Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue' Class 9-10 students to study 2 Indian languages, 1 for class 11-12: MoE India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website Board exams will now be conducted twice a year: Ministry of education Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children Amid Jadavpur University death row, what are the anti-ragging laws in India

• Your result will be showcased on the display.

• View the result and download it.

• Save a hard copy for later.

IBPS RRB PO results 2023: Overview





Also Read: Class 9-10 students to study 2 Indian languages, 1 for class 11-12: MoE The test authority had conducted the prelims test on August 5, 06, and 16 August 2023 nationwide. The applicants who have qualified in the prelims test can show up for the mains test. The list of the shortlisted applicants have been uploaded on the official site. Applicants can directly download IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2023 by entering the link.

The test authority will deliver the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2023 cut off marks at the appropriate time. The cut off marks will rely upon the number of the applicants who show up for the test and challenging level of the test.

The applicants who have qualified in the prelims test can show up in the mains test scheduled to be conducted on September 10. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded at the due time. Applicants are suggested to visit the official site for any recent updates.

IBPS PO results 2023: Insights

Applicants qualified for the IBPS RRB preliminary exam will show up for the main exam. The interviews of the qualified applicants will be held in October/November, 2023.