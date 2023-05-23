

Elaborating on the update, WhatsApp in a blog post said that the edit feature has been rolled out to users globally and the same will be available in the coming weeks. The feature is intended to give users a chance to fix spelling mistakes in their messages and thus comes with a time-cap of 15 minutes. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced an ‘edit sent message’ feature for WhatsApp. From now, users on the instant messaging platform would be able to edit sent messages within 15 minutes of sending them.



How-to edit sent messages on WhatsApp The blog post said, "For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages. As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption."

Long press the sent message you want to edit

A drop-down menu will open, chose the 'Edit' option to make changes to the message

And you are done



Notably, the edited messages will appear with an 'edited' tag. This will tell the receiver that changes were made to the message but no edit history will be available for them to see what changes were made. It is important to note that sent messages have to be edited within 15 minutes. After the 15-minute window expires, users can make no changes to the sent messages.

WhatsApp rivals like Telegram and Signal already have the 'edit' feature. On the other hand, Twitter rolled out this feature only to select users last year.