Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.37%)
65460.25 + 240.22
Nifty (0.32%)
19458.35 + 61.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.41%)
5453.75 + 75.70
Nifty Midcap (0.64%)
38790.05 + 245.75
Nifty Bank (1.11%)
44479.65 + 486.40
Heatmap

Board exams will now be conducted twice a year: Ministry of education

Under the new curriculum, students of class 11 and class 12 need to study two languages, and at least one of them must be an Indian language

delhi classroom

The examination will focus on assessing the understanding and achievement of competencies

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced that board exams would be conducted twice a year, and students will be allowed to retain their best score.

The ministry also announced the new curriculum framework for school education in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and said that textbooks will be developed on its basis for the 2024 academic session.

Under the new curriculum, students of class 11 and class 12 need to study two languages, and at least one of them must be an Indian language.

In order to make the board exams easier than the current high-stakes practice, the examination will focus on assessing the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than memorising.

In a statement, the ministry said: "Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score."

It further said that the choice of subjects in class 11 and class 12 would not be restricted to streams such as arts, science, and commerce to get the flexibility to choose.

Also Read

CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online

Clear final MBBS exam in 2 attempts: SC to foreign return medical students

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 result declared; see details

School boards across states to have similar sets of questions soon: Report

S Chand and Co to acquire stake in government test prep platform ixamBee

Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children

Amid Jadavpur University death row, what are the anti-ragging laws in India

CBSE held CTET 2023 Exam on August 20, everything you need to know

MP NEET PG 2023 Round 2 counselling schedule released at official website

Migrating students flying into a debt trap? Experts advise caution


In due course of time, board exam test developers and evaluators will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work.

Under the new framework, the current practice of covering textbooks in the classroom will be avoided, and the cost of textbooks will be optimised.
Topics : CBSE exam board exams BS Web Reports Education ministry education

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon