ICAI CA 2024: November Final Exam dates announced at icai.org, view details

The dates for the upcoming Chartered Accountants Final Examinations have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Once the application window opens, students are required to complete their online application at the official website at eservices.icai.org. The official schedule indicates that the registration window for the November 2024 CA Final exam dates will open on August 7 and close on August 20. The official website at icai.org is where you can finish the registration process. For the November 2024 exam, those who are already registered can simply log in to their account and complete the application form.

ICAI CA 2024: Exam dates

The CA Final exam is scheduled to take place from November 1 to 11. The Group I exam will be held on November 1, November 3, and November 5, 2024. The dates for the Group II exam in 2024 are November 7, 9, and 11.

On November 9 and 11, 2024, the International Taxation Assessment Test is scheduled. From November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024, the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical exam will be conducted.

Beginning on August 7, 2024, online applications for the CA Final exam will be accepted. The CA Final exam registration deadline is August 20, 2024, and there will be no late fees. From August 23, 2024, the forms can be submitted with late fees.

The correction window for the examination forms will be open from August 24, 2024 to August 26, 2024, and it is available to students who wish to change the examination city or medium.

ICAI CA 2024: Overseas exam dates

The November 2024 exams will also be conducted in eight global cities like Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat. The exam begin times are as follows:

• Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait: 11:30 am local time (equivalent to 2:00 PM IST)

• Kathmandu (Nepal): 2:15 pm local time (equivalent to 2:00 PM IST)

• Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat: 12:30 pm local time (equivalent to 2:00 PM IST)

• Thimphu (Bhutan): 2:30 pm local time (equivalent to 2:00 PM IST).

ICAI CA November exam dates 2024: How to download schedule?

To download the timetable, candidates can follow the given steps below:

• Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

• Press on ICAI CA November Exam 2024 dates notice available under the recent announcement link.

• A new PDF file will be showcased where candidates can view the timetable.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy for further use.

ICAI CA November exam dates 2024: Fee structure

Students appearing in Indian centres pay Rs 1,800 for a single group and Rs 3,300 for both groups for the examination. The cost of a single group exam is USD 325, and the cost of both groups is USD 550, for students from overseas centres. The examination fees for a single group at the Kathmandu centre in Bhutan are Rs 2,200, while the fees for both groups are Rs 4,000.

The International Taxation- Assessment Test application fee is Rs 2,000, and the Insurance and Risk Management application fee is Rs 2,000. Additionally, the November 2024 examinations will be conducted in eight overseas cities, including Kathmandu (Nepal), Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, and Thimpu (Bhutan).