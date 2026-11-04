BSEB Sent Up Exam 2027 timetable out for Class 10 and 12; check exam dates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB Sent Up Exam 2027 timetable. The sent-up exam schedule has been released for both Class 10 and Class 12.

The Matric theory examinations will take place from November 23 to November 27, 2026, and the Intermediate theory exams from November 19 to November 28, 2026.

There will be two daily shifts for the exams: Shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and Shift 2 from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

BSEB Sent up Exam 2027 timetable: How to check?

To prevent missing any exams, students should carefully review the dates and times of each subject. The following procedures can be used by students to view the exam schedule:

1. Open X (formerly Twitter).

2. Search the official Bihar School Examination Board account.

3. Go to the board's official profile.

4. Search the post announcing the Class 10 and Class 12 sent-up exam dates.

5. Check the subject-wise examination schedule and timings.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027: NTA allows NRI candidates to use passport as valid ID proof 6. Download the timetable or save the post for later use.

About the BSEB Sent up Exam 2027 timetable

The schedule states that the Class 10 sent-up exams will be held from November 23 to November 27, 2026. The Intermediate sent-up exams for class 12 students will take place between November 19 and November 28, 2026.

There will be two shifts for both exams. The afternoon shift will run from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, while the morning shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

BSEB Board Exams 2027

The yearly Class 10 and Class 12 exams are scheduled to be held by the Bihar Board in February 2027. The primary board exam schedule, however, has not yet been made public. The results for both classes are probably going to be released in March 2027, based on schedules from prior years.

Nevertheless, the board has not yet verified the dates of the results. For the recent details on the yearly exam schedule, admit cards, and other significant developments, students should frequently check the official BSEB website.