IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 to be released today on iimcat.ac.in; Read for more

CAT admit card 2023 is to be released today by IIM Lucknow. The CAT 2023 admit card download link will be activated at 5 p.m. on the CAT site at iimcat.ac.in. Download the CAT admit card from the applicant's login using the ID and password. CAT MBA entrance test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 in three sessions at different test centers spread across 155 cities across the country.

The admit cards for the exam were scheduled to be out on October 25, however, the date was subsequently postponed to November. Admit cards for CAT 2023 will have the CAT test center address alongside a Google map link, CAT exam date 2023, CAT registration number, CAT test day instructions, slot and timings, and other personal details. It is mandatory to carry the CAT hall ticket 2023 to the test center alongside one unique photo ID proof for the verification process.

IIM CAT admit card 2023: Steps to download

• Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2024 at iimcat.ac.in.

• Search and open the IIM CAT 2023 admit card download link on the home page.

• Fill in your login details and press submit.

• The admit card will be showcased on the screen.

• View and download the admit card.

• Take out a printout of the admit card.

IIM CAT 2023: Exam pattern

CAT 2023 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). The number of questions is different every year, and no information is disclosed publicly about the same. Following last year's trend, this year's CAT is probably going to have 66 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from 3 sections; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The duration of the CAT test is 120 minutes and each part will be 40 minutes duration.

IIM CAT 2023: Insights

3.3 lakh MBA candidates have applied for CAT exam 2023 denoting a significant rise in the number of registrations this year. More than 1000 private and government institutions will be taking CAT 2023 scores for PGPM/PGDM/MBA admission in the 2024-26 session. Applicants competing for top MBA colleges should attempt to pass CAT with 95-99+ percentile to clear the CAT cut-off 2023 and get shortlisted for GD/PI.

IIM CAT 2023: Helpline

In case of any discrepancy, applicants are proposed to contact the CAT helpline for verification/correction. Helpdesk will be accessible on stand-by from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The helpdesk will be shut on Sundays and National/Public holidays.

Also Read KCET 2023 Admit Card released on kea.kar.nic.in, UGCET exam from May 20 As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes AP PGCET Admit Card 2023 released on official website, details inside IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat' CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out For Exams On 22 & 23 June, details here RPSC JLO answer key 2023 released, here's how to check and download Delhi HC released Judicial Service Exam 2023 notification, check details UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer Key out: Here's everything you need to know BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2 registration started from Nov 5 at bpsc.bih.nic.in India, Australia education ministers agree to boost research collaborations

• CAT helpline desk number: 1800-2108-720 (Toll-Free)

• CAT helpline email id: cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in.